Orange EV Unveils the e-TRIEVER™, the 3rd Generation of its Industry-Leading Electric Yard Trucks

Delivering all-electric, turnkey solutions, Orange EV has more than 400 heavy-duty electric yard trucks operating across the United States

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, the manufacturer with the most zero-emission trucks in operation in the United States, today announced the new e-TRIEVER™ brand for its Model Year 2022 all-electric terminal trucks. The e-TRIEVER builds upon the T-Series' exceptional foundation while continuing Orange EV's commitment to innovation and delivering trucks that meet the demanding needs of heavy-duty, goods movement operations.

e-TRIEVER Logo

Orange EV commercially deployed its first all-electric yard truck in 2015. Five million miles, 1.5 million hours, and 400 trucks later, Orange EV is recognized as the leading manufacturer of Class 8 electric truck solutions.

Trusted by more than 130 fleets across the United States and Canada, Orange EV electric trucks are proven to deliver 98-99% average uptime and a lower total cost of ownership, with many customers experiencing a 3- to 4-year payback on a 10-year expected life. The e-TRIEVER extends this excellence, bringing all the benefits fleets depend upon – including zero tailpipe emissions – while adding next-generation technology.

The e-TRIEVER features DTS™ (Digital Truck Systems) designed to integrate with autonomous control systems along with advanced digital cab architecture, improved sensing, remote diagnostic capabilities, and an optional IntelliBoom™ package that captures 5th wheel load weight, boom lift cycles, and kingpin presence and retention data. The basic specifications for the Model Year 2022 4x2 e-TRIEVER remain unchanged from the prior Model Year 2021 4x2 T-Series:

GCWR: 81,000 lbs.

Speed: Up to 25 mph

Battery Capacity: 180 kWh or 100 kWh

Charge Rate: Up to 70 kW

Range: Up to 24 hours on a single charge

Motor: Brushless AC induction

Transmission: None; direct drive

Available now for purchase, lease, or rent

Custom builds delivered in 90-120 days

"Orange EV's vision is to excel on all fronts: the lowest cost of ownership, highest up-time, best service, highest quality, longest life, and most beneficial for drivers. We are delivering on that vision," said Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV President and CTO. "Drawing upon our ten-year heritage of electric truck innovation, the e-TRIEVER continues this excellence, and we believe the new name conveys Orange EV's staunch commitment to our customers – the e-TRIEVER is loyal, hardworking, and delivers every time."

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Now in its 10th year of operations, Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 130 fleets across 26 states, Canada, and the Caribbean. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com .

