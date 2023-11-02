Orange Lake Resort Opens Toptracer Range at The Legends

News provided by

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

02 Nov, 2023, 11:04 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today announced that Toptracer Range is now open at Orange Lake Resort, the company's flagship property in Orlando, Fla. The brand-new, 12 Toptracer bays are located at The Legends, within the resort's East Village.

Using innovative ball-tracing technology, interactive screens, and games, the Toptracer Range transforms the golf driving range experience. Its various game modes are suitable for all ages and skill levels, from warm-up and points games, to playing virtual courses around the world.

Additionally, guests at the Toptracer Range, can order food and beverages, with service directly to their bays from the nearby Palmer Lounge. Menu items include appetizers, flatbreads, wings, sandwiches, and craft cocktails.

"With championship courses, a well-respected golf academy, and an ideal location in sunny Orlando, Orange Lake Resort has always been a golfer's paradise," said Jorge Reyes, General Manager of Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort. "Now, thanks to the new Toptracer Range, we have even more ways for golf enthusiasts and beginners alike to enjoy this sport. We're so excited to offer this new feature to our resort guests and the entire Central Florida community."

The new Toptracer Range at Orange Lake Resort is open to the public. For prices and booking information, visit orangelakegolf.com/toptracer-range.

Orange Lake Resort offers four different golf courses, including The Legends, an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Designed championship course, and The Legends Walk, the only lighted golf course in Central Florida. The resort is also home to The McCord Brown Golf Academy, which provides private lessons and clinics from PGA Golf Professionals.

Since opening more than 40 years ago, Orange Lake Resort has grown to be one of the largest single-site vacation ownership resorts in the world. The resort's vast property spans over 1,100 acres, includes four different villages and offers a variety of amenities including multiple family-friendly pools, a lazy river, mini-golf, kids activity center, several on-property restaurants, sports courts, and more. For more information on the resort, visit holidayinnclub.com/explore-resorts/orange-lake-resort.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated
Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience. 

Media Contact:
Linda Beltran, Holiday Inn Club Vacations
407.395.6340
[email protected]  

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Also from this source

Grand Residences by Royal Resorts Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Award, Ranked #7 in Resorts, Eastern Mexico

Grand Residences by Royal Resorts Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Award, Ranked #7 in Resorts, Eastern Mexico

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today announced that Grand Residences by Royal Resorts (Grand...
Holiday Inn Club Vacations Earns J.D. Power Customer Service Certification for Second Consecutive Year

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Earns J.D. Power Customer Service Certification for Second Consecutive Year

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated (HICV), an international vacation ownership company, today announced that it has been recognized by J.D....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.