Orange Orchard commits specialty focus to animal welfare PR

Global public relations agency seeks to expand its impact on pets, wildlife, and conservation efforts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Orchard, an internationally-known public relations agency with a focus on environmental stewardship, has announced a refocusing of its mission, to better serve pet brands, franchises, and organizations committed to animal welfare.

Orange Orchard has narrowed its focus, committing to working with shelters, brands, and franchises that pursue animal welfare.

"Our agency has always been focused on creating a cleaner, kinder, and healthier world—not just for ourselves, but for the animals we share the planet with," said Orange Orchard founder and CEO Heather Ripley. "By narrowing our focus to pet brands and animal welfare concerns, we can expand our influence and amplify our impact."

Working with animal-related causes is nothing new for Orange Orchard, which has always balanced promoting plant-based and eco-conscious efforts with a more specific advocacy for sanctuaries and pet care brands and franchises—including work on behalf of The Orangutan Project, The International Tiger Project, OneWhale, and the international wildlife advocacy group Born Free. New to 2025, however, is the agency's singular concentration on organizations from within the animal welfare sector.

"We recognize the importance of partnering with clients who share our dedication to enhancing the lives of animals, and who value an agency that understands their mission and provides quality services with measurable results," said Ripley.

It was her love of animals that inspired Ripley to launch Orange Orchard in 2018. Orange Orchard is a division of Ripley PR, an elite, global public relations agency, named by Newsweek as one of the best PR agencies of 2024.

"At Orange Orchard, our passion is for leveraging business acumen and PR experience to help animals, and to support other organizations that share that passion," Ripley said.

Orange Orchard has a proven track record of getting results on behalf of animal-friendly organizations, providing a range of services that include corporate communications, brand promotion, media relations, and more.

For more information about Orange Orchard, visit www.orangeorchardpr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About Orange Orchard

Orange Orchard is a division of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency using a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to deliver measurable results. Orange Orchard was established to promote animal-friendly products, brands and initiatives. The team's knowledge and experience in building global brands helps forward-thinking and socially and environmentally conscious businesses and nonprofit foundations create a cleaner, healthier and more compassionate world. For more information visit www.orangeorchardpr.com or call 865-977-1973.

