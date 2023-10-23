Orange Orchard founder: Five ways you're missing donations by not doing PR

Global public relations firm shares best practices for animal welfare organizations to maximize donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Orchard, a global public relations agency specializing in animal welfare and wildlife nonprofit organizations, recommends animal welfare nonprofits, shelters, sanctuaries and foundations leverage PR to support fundraising activities as we close in on the holidays and annual giving season.

The Orangutan Project partnered with Orange Orchard in 2019 to reach new donors and enhance its fundraising efforts. Donations allow the nonprofit to help Critically Endangered orangutans like Harapi, who was rescued in June 2023.

"Donations and charitable giving are the lifeblood of many of the animal welfare organizations and shelters we work with," said Orange Orchard founder and CEO Heather Ripley. "We live in a digital age, though, and there are thousands of good causes to be found. Each of them is competing for the same donors' dollars and support. Just like businesses have to differentiate themselves from their professional competitors, animal welfare organizations need to use PR to stand out and educate the public about what they do."

Ripley said having someone focused on public relations as part of their external communications plan is one of the most important ways nonprofits can boost their credibility and awareness and increase their donor base. She offers these suggestions:

Be specific: Ripley said it's important that organizations have a focused cause and clear messaging that it shares with potential donors. At Orange Orchard, her team develops strategies and campaigns tailored to fit a client's unique needs and specific messaging.

Double your efforts: Ripley encourages nonprofits to partner with foundations or companies that will match donations that come in. A media relations team's outreach can help target specific audiences and connect you with businesses willing to support your cause.

Be judicious with your donations: It's important to show you're a good steward of donations that come in, Ripley said. While it's good to have researchers or scientists on your board of directors, she urges nonprofits to expand their boards to include business professionals who understand marketing and have proven financial track records, as well.

Get your story straight: A strong PR strategy can help align all your marketing efforts. From social media to blogs to expert interviews, your content should tell your story with consistent verbiage and messaging.

Understand the importance of networking: PR can help craft your message and build your brand, but few things are more important than personally sharing your story. Ripley advocates that nonprofits create a strong presence at conferences and through speaking engagements, if they hope to connect with potential donors, volunteers and investors.

"The work we do with Critically Endangered orangutans is of the utmost importance, but we couldn't accomplish any of it without the support of donors and fundraising efforts," said Leif Cocks, Founder of The Orangutan Project. "We've been able to increase those numbers and expand our awareness and reach, thanks to our ongoing PR partnership with Orange Orchard. We're grateful for every dollar that comes in because it means one more life that could be saved or one more acre of forest that could be protected."

Inspired by her love of animals and long-standing commitment to animal welfare initiatives, Ripley created Orange Orchard in 2018 as a division of Ripley PR, an elite, global public relations agency, which was named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 .

"I'm passionate about helping animals and using business expertise to help organizations that might be focused on the cause but not necessarily the bottom line," Ripley said. "I've sat on boards that review financials, and it can be jarring when you're looking at a ledger filled with more red than you'd like. You must treat your organization as a business and do what you must to succeed. These causes can be incredibly rewarding, and I want these organizations to know they don't have to do it alone. It sounds cliché, but there is power in PR."

For more information about Orange Orchard, visit www.orangeorchardpr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About Orange Orchard

Orange Orchard is a division of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency using a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to deliver measurable results. Orange Orchard was established to promote animal-friendly, planet-friendly, vegan and plant-based products, brands and initiatives. The team's knowledge and experience in building global brands helps forward-thinking and socially and environmentally conscious businesses and nonprofit foundations create a cleaner, healthier and more compassionate world. For more information visit www.orangeorchardpr.com or call 865-977-1973.

