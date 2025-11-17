Orangetheory Fitness Becomes an Official HYROX Affiliate Partner, Bringing Race-Prep Training to Select Studios Across North America

The new partnership leverages Orangetheory's proven mix of treadmill and strength training to help more members conquer HYROX with confidence.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory Fitness (OTF), the technology-tracked strength and cardio group fitness brand, is becoming an official HYROX Affiliate Partner to offer members at select studios structured, race-inspired programs. Beginning Dec. 1, participating Orangetheory studios will offer the OTF x HYROX affiliate program, a performance-driven training experience modeled after HYROX's global race format.

Orangetheory's approach will activate hundreds of HYROX Training Clubs with custom-built classes designed to help members train for HYROX events – or simply level up their weekly fitness routines. These new classes build on Orangetheory's proven approach to heart rate-zone interval training, combining treadmill, rowing, and functional strength exercises in a way that conditions the body for HYROX's signature format: eight functional stations that challenge strength, endurance, and coordination, each separated by a one-kilometer run. The grassroots, studio-level program seamlessly complements existing routines while giving Orangetheory members a clear and motivating goal to work toward.

"HYROX tests what happens when strength meets stamina, and that's where Orangetheory shines," said Scott Brown, Vice President of Fitness at Orangetheory. "Many people don't realize HYROX is predominantly an 8K race of compromised running, not just a test of strength and power. Orangetheory's connected treadmill and rower intervals make it ideal conditioning for HYROX, and these new add-on specialty classes give our HYROX-minded members and coaches even more focus. It's exactly what they've been asking for."

By aligning Orangetheory's proven training methodology with HYROX's globally recognized race format, the partnership brings a new level of purpose and performance to the studio experience. As more fitness enthusiasts gravitate toward structured training with measurable outcomes, the OTF x HYROX collaboration reflects a growing demand for workouts that balance challenge with purpose and community with competition.

"Fitness has become the world's most universal sport, uniting millions of athletes across gyms, boxes, and bootcamps around the world," said David Magida, HYROX365 Global Head of Training. "At HYROX365, we believe training shouldn't be limited by location or schedule; it should be accessible anywhere, anytime, 365 days a year. We're thrilled to have select Orangetheory studios affiliated with HYROX, giving their members the opportunity to train with purpose, experience the HYROX methodology through a platform that fits their lifestyle, and ultimately giving them the confidence to take on their first race."

Studios that opt in will become official HYROX Training Clubs, offering specialized classes designed to build the endurance and strength needed for HYROX races. Participating studios will also be featured on the HYROX website, providing members with early access to race registrations across North America.

For Orangetheory, the collaboration reinforces its mission to help people live longer, more vibrant lives through purposeful, measurable progress. For HYROX, it introduces a like-minded community of race-ready athletes already training with the balance of endurance, strength, and power the sport demands.

The Orangetheory x HYROX program is open to all fitness levels and ideal for anyone looking to challenge themselves with structured, goal-oriented training in a supportive, coach-led environment. For more information, visit orangetheory.com and hyrox. com .

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a science-backed, technology-tracked group fitness program designed to energize members from the inside out, helping them live longer, more vibrant lives. Workouts combine strength and cardio training to boost metabolism, burn calories, and build muscle. Led by certified coaches, Orangetheory workouts are tailored to all fitness levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive community. OTconnect, Orangetheory's proprietary connected technology platform, allows members to track real-time performance, monitor results, and celebrate progress milestones. With nearly 1,500 studios across 50 U.S. states and 24 countries, Orangetheory is one of the world's largest and most innovative group fitness brands. Visit orangetheory.com for more information or to try your first class for free.

About HYROX

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness racing and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

