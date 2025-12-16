Orangetheory Fitness Reignites Annual Transformation Challenge as Americans Prioritize Strength and Longevity

Energy, Physical and Mental Health Reign in the GLP-1 Era

A new national survey reveals Americans prioritize strength, energy, mental health and longevity as key fitness motivators in 2026.

To support, Orangetheory Fitness launches its 2026 Transformation Challenge, powered by Thorne, on Jan. 26, helping members nationwide with an eight-week path to measurable progress.

The Transformation Challenge helps participants target specific fitness goals such as burning fat or gaining muscle,includes access to pre-and post-InBody scans to measure results, offers weekly wellness content and provides exclusive partner offers from brands like Thorne, Hyperice, MyFitnessPal, and Omorpho.

Orangetheory Fitness also introduces the new OTconnect Beat Performance Monitor, the brand's most advanced wearable yet, to enhance tracking and results.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What does "transformation" really mean? A new national survey from Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) reveals that, even as weight-loss medications dominate headlines, people across the country are craving something deeper, more human and far more sustainable.

Commissioned in honor of the brand's ninth annual Transformation Challenge, the new research conducted among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults found that 72% say their top fitness motivator in 2026 is improving overall health and energy, far outweighing "better sex" (29%) and social-image drivers like approval on social media (14%). And while GLP-1 use continues to rise culturally, 54% of GLP-1 users say medications alone are not enough for lasting transformation, citing exercise and healthy nutrition as essential.

As people head into the New Year with renewed intentions, Orangetheory is tapping into this shift with the relaunch of its eight-week, results-driven program, the Transformation Challenge, beginning January 26. The program helps people build strength, consistency, and confidence that lasts long after the Resolution rush.

Americans Want Meaningful Transformation—Not Just Quick Fixes

The data shows a dramatic cultural reset underway. While quick fixes continue to dominate headlines, most Americans are refocusing on long-term wellbeing. Improving overall health and energy remains the top motivator (72%), followed by longevity and healthy aging (60%), building or maintaining strength and endurance (54%), and supporting mental health (52%). These finding reinforce that consumers are seeking transformation that shows up in their bodies, energy levels and daily lives, not just in short-term results. Orangetheory believes the Transformation Challenge will kick-start sustainable habits.

"People aren't chasing quick fixes; they're chasing long-term results for an improved quality of life," said Lauren Cody, Brand President, Orangetheory Fitness. "Orangetheory's Transformation Challenge is designed to meet people where they are and help them build momentum that lasts. Whether they want to burn fat or build muscle, the research tells us that, ultimately, people want more energy, more strength, and improved mental health. The Transformation Challenge plays an important role in helping people stay motivated so that at the end of eight weeks they can confidently say, 'I did that.'"

Additional survey findings include:

Health now outweighs wealth. 65% of respondents say their top personal goal for 2026 is improving fitness and overall health—beating "building wealth" by a wide margin.

of respondents say their top personal goal for 2026 is improving fitness and overall health—beating "building wealth" by a wide margin. Nearly half (49%) would give up snacks or junk food if it meant getting the "body of their dreams," and 40% would ditch social media scrolling. Shockingly, 50% would even give up gossiping for these guaranteed results. What wouldn't they ditch for their ideal physique? Sex, only 20% would give it up!

would give up snacks or junk food if it meant getting the "body of their dreams," and would ditch social media scrolling. Shockingly, would even give up gossiping for these guaranteed results. What wouldn't they ditch for their ideal physique? Sex, only would give it up! Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) say the most important part of a fitness community is encouragement and accountability from others, followed closely by access to tools and programs that track personal progress (37%).

Eight-Week Challenge Offers Coaching, InBody Scans and Exclusive Perks

The 2026 Transformation Challenge, powered by Thorne, begins on Jan. 26 and runs through Mar. 22, offering a proven path to measurable results. In 2025, members who completed the Challenge achieved an average 9% reduction in body fat and nearly 3% increase in muscle mass. This year, the program again includes a minimum of three workouts per week for six of the eight weeks across eligible class formats, including Orange 60, Orange 90, Strength 50, and Tread 50, as well as two InBody scans to assess body composition changes, like fat loss and muscle gain.

The Challenge theme, "Be More," serves as a motivating reminder that when members commit to showing up, they unlock benefits that extend far beyond the studio, from strength and energy, to improved confidence and consistency. Participants also receive weekly wellness content and exclusive partner perks from brands like Thorne, Omorpho and Hyperice. Starting in January, Orangetheory members can expect additional offers from Thorne, the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions offering nutritional supplements that are formulated with high-quality ingredients, supported by clinical research, and rigorously tested to ensure purity, potency, and efficacy.

Registration opens nationwide on Dec. 15 through the OTF app or at local studios. Entry is $35 for existing members, while new members can access a limited-time offer with studio access for $2 per day for 30 days, free Challenge entry and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Transformation Challenge registration closes Jan. 31.

New OTconnect Beat Delivers Stronger Accuracy and Real-Time Insights

A significant portion of survey participants say they're motivated by seeing their data or health stats improve, which is why in 2026, Orangetheory is making transformation more personal than ever with the new OTconnect Beat Performance Monitor, the brand's most advanced wearable yet. Core to the Orangetheory experience, the OTconnect platform is continuously improved for more accurate and comprehensive results, better insights and a more immersive, fun experience. The OTconnect Beat wearable device features more accurate heart rate tracking, stronger connectivity, faster charging and a new color-coded LED ring for real-time zone feedback, all integrated seamlessly with OTF's in-studio technology and mobile app.

To learn more about the OTconnect Beat or sign up for the Transformation Challenge at a studio near you, visit orangetheory.com or download the OTF app.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a results-oriented, technology-tracked group fitness program designed to energize members from the inside out, helping them live longer, more vibrant lives. Workouts combine strength and cardio training to boost metabolism, burn calories, and build muscle. Led by certified coaches, Orangetheory workouts are tailored to all fitness levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive community. OTconnect, Orangetheory's proprietary connected technology platform, allows members to track real-time performance, monitor results, and celebrate progress milestones. With nearly 1,500 studios across 49 U.S. states and 19 countries, Orangetheory is one of the world's largest and most innovative group fitness brands. Visit orangetheory.com for more information or to try your first class for free.

About Thorne

Thorne is the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions built to connect the science of performance with the science of people. As the top recommended clinical brand by health-care practitioners, Thorne offers a comprehensive range of nutritional supplements and innovative technology tools including Taia – Thorne's AI-powered wellness advisor – empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellness journey with confidence. Founded in 1984, Thorne develops products with high-quality ingredients, guided by clinical research and an in-house team of doctors, researchers, and scientists to ensure every formula meets rigorous standards for purity, potency, and efficacy. Thorne maintains a vertically integrated model, setting the industry standard for supplement manufacturing at its owned facility in South Carolina. Trusted by tens of thousands of health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, 100+ professional sports teams and multiple U.S. National Teams, and over seven million consumers, Thorne is a trusted partner bringing scientific rigor to everyday health and wellness. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

