Orangetheory Fitness Launches New Brand Campaign Celebrating the Personal and Diverse Motivations Behind Fitness

"Every Reason is the Right Reason" Debuts as the First Expression of an Energized Rebrand for the Global Group Fitness Leader

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory Fitness, the global leader in science-backed, technology-tracked group fitness, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign platform, "Every Reason is the Right Reason." This campaign marks the first public-facing expression of Orangetheory's renewed brand strategy and refreshed design system, centered on its promise of energizing everyone to live a longer, more vibrant life.

The "Every Reason is the Right Reason" campaign celebrates the diversity and individuality of members across Orangetheory's 1,500+ studios worldwide and the countless personal motivations that bring them through its doors—and keep them coming back. Whether it's to prepare for an upcoming event, boost everyday energy, or simply escape the daily grind for an hour of "me-time," the campaign highlights Orangetheory's belief that whatever gets someone working out works for us.

"This campaign is about celebrating the diversity of our communities and the personal journeys of every member," said David Chriswick, SVP of Brand & Communications. "Fitness is deeply personal, and we're here to meet people where they are—whether they're looking for a life-changing transformation or just want to fit into those old jeans again. This campaign reflects our inclusive ethos and will energize more people to want to experience Orangetheory."

Developed by Orangetheory's newly formed in-house brand design and content agency, Spark Studio, with support from director duo Mister and production company Greenpoint Pictures, the campaign will run across TV and digital channels. Playbooks will empower local studio teams to co-create and share their content to engage members further, driving community participation and connection.

"Our product experience continues to evolve with consumer demand and new technology, helping us stay ahead in the industry, but what remains the same is the energizing power of our community," said Dave Long, co-founder and CEO of Orangetheory Fitness. "Celebrating that seemed fitting for this first expression of our revamped brand strategy and design. We made a name for ourselves in heart-rate-based training, but with a more holistic, total-body focus now—including the introduction of Strength50—it was the right time to resharpen what our brand stands for and how it stands out."

Orangetheory partnered with DesignStudio NY on the brand strategy and design work and beyond campaigns has plans to continue rolling out the more vibrant and dynamic look and feel across the total brand experience, including in-studio environments, retail, and digital platforms. This modernized identity reflects the brand's reputation for being an energizing experience due to the combination of metabolism-boosting workout designs, coach-inspiration, and spirited communities.

Creative assets from both the campaign and the new brand identity can be found here. For more information or to try your first class free, visit orangetheory.com.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a science-backed, technology-tracked group fitness program designed to energize members from the inside out, helping them live longer, more vibrant lives. Workouts combine strength and cardio training to boost metabolism, burn calories, and build muscle. Led by certified coaches, Orangetheory workouts are tailored to all fitness levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive community. OTconnect, Orangetheory's proprietary connected technology platform, allows members to track real-time performance, monitor results, and celebrate progress milestones. With over 1,500 studios across 50 U.S. states and 24 countries, Orangetheory is one of the world's largest and most innovative group fitness brands. Visit orangetheory.com for more information or to try your first class for free.

