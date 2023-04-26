Orbex Launches "Trading Masterclass" Live Webinar Series

KUWAIT CITY, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial services firm Orbex has announced the launch of the "Orbex Trading Masterclass" – a comprehensive live trading webinar series, hosted by world-renowned market analysts and industry professionals. The live trading courses will run from May to June 2023 and will give participants the opportunity to earn a Certificate in Online trading once they've completed the entire Masterclass.

A Free Trading Masterclass

The Orbex Masterclass is free to attend and covers the most important trading principles, techniques, and strategies for CFD trading on forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and futures. From learning about how market events impact different markets to watching exclusive trading strategies being applied in real-time and having their questions answered, Orbex Masterclass participants can expect a comprehensive free trading course in 7 live webinars.

Expert-led Live Webinars

Created by Orbex's team of market strategists and professional traders the "Orbex Trading Masterclass" gives participants the option to register for free and attend individual webinars or complete the entire trading course in English or Arabic.

Head of Training and Market Strategy at Orbex Mohammed Al-Mariri commented on the launch of the "Orbex Trading Masterclass":

"At Orbex, we have always invested in our clients' success and have supported the broader trading community with the tools and education necessary to make informed investment decisions. Complete with interactive quizzes and a Certificate of completion for participants, the "Orbex Trading Masterclass" was designed to teach participants the most effective trading strategies in real-time, provide exclusive trading techniques and insights, and help them take their trading to the next level."

Trading Education for All

In recent years, online trading and investing have exploded in popularity with many market enthusiasts flocking to Orbex and other online trading platforms to access the global financial markets. With the majority of these new clients driven mainly by the prospect of attractive returns, they often lack the necessary knowledge to understand how markets work, as well as the benefits and risks involved in trading them. Committed to "serving traders responsibly" Orbex seeks to remedy this information gap and help raise financial literacy through trading education initiatives such as the "Orbex Trading Masterclass".

About Orbex

Orbex Global Ltd is a leading global investment services firm offering award-winning forex and CFD trading services at some of the most competitive conditions. Since its inception in 2011, Orbex has committed to providing access to first-in-class trading and investing solutions that are backed by leading education, expert research tools, and the ongoing support needed to assist clients in navigating the global financial markets.

