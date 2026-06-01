Orbit Analytics Introduces Vega Engine to Modernize Enterprise Data Pipelines

New pipeline execution engine helps enterprises move, transform, validate, and monitor data across ERP systems, cloud applications, and modern data platforms.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Analytics today announced Vega Engine, a new generation of its enterprise data pipeline technology designed to help organizations connect, process, and prepare business data for analytics, reporting, and AI-enabled decision-making.

Vega Engine is built for enterprises that depend on complex operational systems such as ERP, finance, procurement, supply chain, CRM, and other business applications, but need that data available in modern cloud data platforms with greater reliability, transparency, and control.

As organizations modernize their data infrastructure, many still face practical challenges, fragmented source systems, brittle integrations, long-running extracts, inconsistent transformation logic, limited lineage, and downstream reporting failures that are discovered too late.

Orbit DataJump (Vega Engine) addresses these challenges by providing a more governed and scalable foundation for enterprise data movement and transformation.

Built for modern cloud data platforms

Orbit DataJump (Vega Engine) includes prebuilt connectors for leading enterprise data platforms, including Databricks, Snowflake, Oracle Lakehouse / ADW, Microsoft Fabric, and Amazon Redshift, along with connectors for various enterprise business applications such as Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle E-Business Suite, Salesforce and many more.

Rather than treating every platform as a generic target, Vega Engine is designed to take advantage of each platform's native processing capabilities where appropriate. This includes support for optimized data loading, transformation execution, and reduced unnecessary data movement across the pipeline lifecycle.

Vega Engine introduces centralized data pipelines that allow data engineers to define and manage pipeline logic through a zero-coding visual interface, while also allowing to extend pipelines with scripting and advanced transformation logic where needed. This greatly helps reduce pipeline management.

"Enterprises do not simply need faster data movement. They need reliable, governed, and observable data pipelines that can support critical reporting and analytics with confidence," said Ravi Jasti, CTO at Orbit Analytics.

"Vega Engine was designed to modernize the foundation of our data pipeline technology by improving execution performance, platform integration, data quality controls, and operational transparency across complex enterprise environments."

Key capabilities of Vega Engine include:

Enterprise-grade data pipeline execution for cloud and hybrid environments.

Connectors for major cloud data platforms and enterprise business applications.

Visual pipeline authoring with advanced scripting support.

Push-down execution and platform-aware processing where supported.

Built-in data quality validation and operational alerting.

End-to-end lineage tracking from source to destination.

Improved reliability for analytics, reporting, and downstream data products.

The release is now available as part of Orbit Analytics Release 11.1.0 enterprise analytics and data management portfolio.

About Orbit Analytics

Orbit Analytics is an AI-powered business intelligence and data analytics solutions company with products designed to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. Seamlessly integrating with all ERP systems, cloud data platforms, and essential business applications, Orbit Analytics delivers real-time access to unified data from diverse sources via its core products GL Sense and Data Pipelines. This enables business users to effortlessly craft interactive reports, dynamic dashboards, and insightful visualizations in ways that are not possible through native ERP applications.

Orbit's solutions accelerate report migration from Oracle ERP systems and other legacy tools, making it easier than ever to modernize analytics workflows. By transforming raw data into actionable insights, Orbit Analytics empowers industries to make informed decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and drive exceptional business performance. With Orbit Analytics, an organization's data becomes a strategic asset, not a cost center, fueling innovation and driving decision making in a modern landscape. Visit https://www.orbitanalytics.com/ to learn more.

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SOURCE Orbit Analytics