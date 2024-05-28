ORBIT ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TRIAL OF AIRTRx30 SATCOM TERMINAL OVER VIASAT GLOBAL XPRESS (GX) SATELLITE

Recent tests demonstrated impressive high-speed connectivity for business jets as the terminal prepares for entry-into-service this year

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading provider of airborne communication solutions, today proudly announced its successful demonstration of the Orbit AirTRx30 business aviation terminal over Viasat's advanced Global Xpress satellites. A series of recent tests have validated the next generation system's remarkable ability to provide reliable and consistent high-speed connectivity, which highlights its ability to deliver a transformative onboard experience in the business aviation sector.

The AirTRx-30's MODMAN provides full installation flexibility as it supports both pressurized and unpressurized vessels, making it the ideal solution for business aviation, where space and efficiency are vital AirTRx™ 30Ka 12-inch (30 cm) Business Aviation Satellite Communication Terminal

The AirTRx30 distinguishes itself with a compact design of two-line replaceable units, boasting a 12-inch antenna that weighs less than 22 pounds, and features the lowest power consumption in its class. Its parabolic shape design ensures optimal performance without compromise across all elevation angels down to the horizon as well as dual polarization capability to support the next generation of Viasat's GX satellites. The AirTRx-30's MODMAN provides full installation flexibility as it supports both pressurized and unpressurized vessels, making it the ideal solution for business aviation, where space and efficiency are vital.

Daniel Eschar, CEO of Orbit, said, "We are committed to providing the highest quality of in-flight connectivity to business aviation customers. Working in close partnership with Viasat, our AirTRx30 system delivers next-generation capabilities for data-intensive activities such as video streaming, live TV, conference calls, large file transfers, and countless other business applications. The results from our recent over-the-air tests have exceeded expectations and mark an important milestone towards the terminal entering commercial service later this year."

Kai Tang, Head of Business Aviation at Viasat, added, "Viasat delivers the leading global solutions for fast, reliable and consistent in-flight connectivity in business aviation. We consistently stay ahead of customer demand by working with our partners on cutting-edge technology innovations and Orbit's AirTRx30 terminal is yet another example of how our solutions are evolving to deliver even more enhanced capabilities, wherever and whenever our customers fly. We congratulate Orbit on the success of their recent testing, which brings the terminal a step closer to entry into service."

About Orbit communications Systems

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. Orbit systems can be found on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces and navies, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

Orbit is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the control of the Fimi Investment Fund. The company's operations are spread globally, with production, marketing, sales and customer service, including a presence in the US, Europe and the Far East.

For more information, please visit https://orbit-cs.com/

ABOUT VIASAT

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

