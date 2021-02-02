Orbit Communication Systems Delivers Two Additional Gaia-100 Ground Antenna Systems for ATLAS Space Operations Global Network Expansion

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Inc., a leading provider of Earth Observation and New Space Ground Antenna Systems, announced today delivery of two additional Gaia-100 3.7M S/X band systems as key enablers to support ATLAS' Global Network expansion and performance. The Gaia-100 empowers utilization of ATLAS' Freedom™ Software Platform.

Orbit's Gaia-100, Ground Antenna System combined with the ATLAS’ Freedom™ Software Platform, Barrow, Alaska, (Credit: Daniel Kerschbaum, Quintillion)

ATLAS Space Operations is making access to space easier for satellite companies by negating the need to invest in and operate ground infrastructure around the world. The new approach allows ATLAS' clients to focus on the development and launch of new innovative satellites and payloads to collect information from sensors, cameras, radar systems, etc. The Freedom™ Software Platform allows clients to leverage a common ground network whenever and wherever needed.

The newly deployed Gaia systems enable ATLAS to expand its footprint and service offering to an increasingly demanding market where the speed, security and reliability of data acquisition is paramount to the success of ATLAS' clients. Coupled with Freedom™, ATLAS Space Operations is changing the way enterprises and governments acquire and utilize earth observation data to improve the daily lives of people anywhere on the planet.

"We are delighted to partner with Orbit to leverage their Gaia systems which help provide crucial framework to support our Freedom™ Network Services," said Mike Carey, CSO and Co-Founder of ATLAS. "We have several clients that are familiar with Orbit and have asked us to leverage Orbit's capabilities within our network to ensure continuous and reliable service delivery."

"Orbit is very proud to support a customer like ATLAS in growing their ground station network," said Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit, "We believe that the combination of the Gaia-100 product line, bundled with the ATLAS' Freedom™ Software Platform, will make a significant difference to the end customer."

About Orbit's Earth Observation and New Space Solutions

Orbit's Gaia-100 family of earth observation and new space systems, combining years of experience, an extensive installed base and lessons learned from the emerging New Space sector, Orbit is rethinking traditional ground stations – making them more compact and cost-effective – to address the dynamic needs of its EO and constellation customers. The company's Gaia 100 family comprises cost-effective, high-performance terrestrial terminals for proven and reliable connectivity with LEO/MEO satellites.

Orbit's Gaia-100 family has no "key hole", which allows for continuous tracking. It's Real 3-axis system – EL, Tilt and AZ and it's built-in, step-track-based Advanced Control Loop allows for greater availability, reliability and superior performance. The Gaia-100 has multiple configurations (from L- to K-band) in a single platform and the Radome covering allows for anytime, anywhere operation

About Orbit:

Orbit Communication Systems Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), is a leading global provider of technology-intensive mission-critical communication systems and solutions for government and commercial markets. Orbit products and solutions can be found in thousands of aircraft, ships, satellite earth stations and other mission platforms that require secure, high-speed and resilient communications capabilities. Orbit satellite systems are constellation and frequency agnostic serving all major frequency bands in GEO, MEO and LEO networks.

Orbit product lines include earth observation systems for traditional as well as new space applications, multi-frequency mobile satellite terminals, satellite tracking and telemetry as well as government and commercial adaptations of our market leading airborne 3D audio management systems. Orbit customers include most major international satellite operators, governments, system integrators, aerospace and maritime OEMs as well as integrated satellite solution and service providers. For more information, please visit http://orbit-cs.com/

About ATLAS Space Operations:

ATLAS Space Operations is the fastest-growing teleport operator in the world according to the World Teleport Association's Fast 10, and was recognized as the 15th fastest-growing software company on the Inc. 5000. ATLAS' Freedom™ offers a secure, cloud-based platform for global communications that drive critical decisions on Earth. Our ground network and software provide a revolutionary approach that connects humanity through space. ATLAS' mission is to become the world's largest provider of pure play teleport and gateway services by leveraging the virtualization of global ground communication assets. For more information visit www.atlasground.com.

