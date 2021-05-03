Orbit Communication Systems reports delivery of a military satellite communications system from the OceanTRx 4 Mil family to the Israeli Navy, for the Saar 6-class corvette

"We are proud that the Israeli Navy has chosen the OceanTRx 4 Mil Platform," said Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit. "This platform is one of the most advanced naval satellite communication solutions in the world. The platform supports both military and civilian bands on a single military system."

About Orbit's OceanTRx 4 Mil System

OceanTRx 4 Mil is a Maritime Satcom Terminal, based on the OceanTRx4 platform but with advanced military features. A patented satellite communication system designed for maritime platforms and supports a variety of configurations of 1.15-meter diameter antenna systems, operating different frequencies including simultaneous operation of a variety frequencies for global operation. The OceanTRx 4 Mil system is designed for quick and convenient installation, maintenance and upgrade, combining RF performance and exceptional system availability for security customers

About ORBIT:

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces and navies, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

Orbit is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the control of the Pimi Investment Fund. The company's operations are spread globally, with production, marketing, sales and customer service, including a presence in the US, Europe and the Far East.

