Orbit Communication System's Tracking Antenna Performs Flawlessly During Initial Mission of Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne Rocket

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading provider of precision tracking-based communications solutions, announced today that Orbit's Tracking and Telemetry Antenna Solution successfully supported and met all performance expectations during Virgin Orbit's initial LauncherOne rocket launch.

Virgin Orbit LauncherOne

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne mission is to open space for everyone, by employing a Boeing 747 carrier for launching a rocket into orbit, thus enabling cost effective and increased availability of launching of small payloads into orbit. Traditional ground launches of satellites are too costly to put small sub-100-pound satellites into orbit without a larger payload accompanying it to make the launch worth the expense, limiting the availability of rides to space for small satellites, which conduct a variety of critical missions.

About Orbit's Aeronautical Telemetry solutions

Orbit's aeronautical telemetry solutions are used in civilian and defense applications, such as flight testing, space exploration and rocketry, to enable real-time monitoring of environmental conditions in flying objects. Key advantages include:

Large installed base including major national defense organizations

Fast target acquisition for unsurpassed tracking accuracy and quality

Proven L/S/C/Ka multiband-band solution delivering superior market performance

Weather-resistant terminals built to withstand extreme temperature ranges (from -40°C to 55°C)

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd., a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

