Orbit Communications reports receiving an order from a leading European integrator for innovative military maritime satellite communication systems for a total of approximately $3.1 million

NETANYA, Israel, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of maritime and airborne satcom terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems announced today that it has received an order from a new customer, a leading European integrator, for OceanTRx4 Mil satellite communications systems for new naval military platforms for a total of approximately $3.1 million. Delivery of the systems, which will provide the fleet with continuous satellite broadband connectivity, is expected to begin during 2022.

OceanTRx4 Ku, Ka and X band multi band maritime satcom terminal

"We are proud of the choice of this leading European defense integrator to acquire one of Orbit's leading systems," said Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit. "The OceanTRx4 Mil platform is one of the most advanced naval satellite communication solutions in the world. The platform supports both military and civilian bands allowing our customers to use dual frequency bands on a single military system. This order strengthens Orbit's technological leadership in maritime satellite communications systems in general and advanced navies in particular."

About Orbit's OceanTRx 4 Mil System

OceanTRx 4 Mil is a Maritime Satcom Terminal, based on the OceanTRx4 platform but with advanced military features. A patented satellite communication system designed for maritime platforms and supports a variety of configurations of 1.15-meter diameter antenna systems, operating at Ku, X and Ka frequencies including simultaneous operation of a variety frequencies for global operation. The OceanTRx 4 Mil system is designed for quick and convenient installation, maintenance and upgrade, combining RF performance and exceptional system availability for security customers

About ORBIT:

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces and navies, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

