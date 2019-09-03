Orbit Expands Delivery of Dual-band (Ku/X) Maritime Satcom Terminals for the Polish Navy

NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of satellite-tracking maritime, airborne and ground-station solutions, announced today that systems integrator THESTA, ordered additional dual-band OceanTRx 4 systems for the PGZ Group, the leading contractor of naval navigation, communications and combat systems in Poland, for deployment aboard the Polish Navy's Cormorant-Class Minehunter.

Cormorant-class minehunter photo by Lukas Dejnarowicz for interia.pl

OceanTRx 4 is a rugged and innovative stabilized dual-band maritime satcom platform. It further expands Orbit's industry-leading OceanTRx series, featuring outstanding RF performance, system availability and dynamic response under virtually any offshore conditions. Supporting the mission-critical broadband needs of navy vessels, it was designed for one-day deployment and simple updates and maintenance. Orbit's maritime platform provides outstanding performance and high reliability, while achieving a low total cost of ownership.

"We offer a wide range of products and services to the entire naval sector in Poland," indicated Cezary Majchrowicz, Technical Director at THESTA. "We expect the success of OceanTRx with the Navy will help us expand our partnership with Orbit."

"Orbit is a world leader in maritime satcom solutions for navies and the commercial sector, with several thousand systems now providing services across the seven seas," noted Stav Gizunterman, Senior VP Business Development & Marketing at Orbit. "This repeat order from a long-term customer underscores the trend for defense organizations to turn to companies like Orbit for best-of-breed commercial systems adapted for defense applications."

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd., a leading global provider of satellite-tracking maritime, airborne and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

