Orbit Secures $6 Million Contract to Supply Advanced Satellite Communication Systems for Naval Military Platforms in Asia

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of maritime and airborne SATCOM terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems has announced a $6 million contract with a prominent Asian integrator to supply advanced satellite communication systems for new naval military platforms. These OceanTRx 7MIL systems will be delivered between 2025 and 2030, providing continuous satellite connectivity across multiple frequencies for a leading global fleet.

Orbit's OceanTRx 7MIL – 2.2m/7.2' Ruggedized Maritime VSAT System

Daniel Ashchar, CEO of Orbit, commented: "This order represents another significant milestone in expanding our order backlog this year. We are proud to continue our partnership with a leading Asian integrator, delivering Orbit's cutting-edge systems for a prominent global fleet. The OceanTRx 7Mil platform underscores our leadership in military marine communication solutions, offering a dual-band capability that meets both military and civilian needs on a single system. We are committed to building a significant backlog to support our ongoing growth as a leading company in our field."

About OceanTRx 7MIL

The OceanTRx 7MIL is the latest addition to a long line of over 30 years' field proven maritime satcom terminal systems with leading NATO and allied navies. It provides reliable, high capacity, long-range communications to navy vessels in extreme conditions. This satellite communication system supports a variety of antenna system configurations. With a diameter of 2.2 meters, the OceanTRx 7MIL operates on X, Ku, Ka and C frequencies, and enables simultaneous operation of a variety of frequencies for global activities. The OceanTRx 7MIL can be connected to a unique Orbit switching matrix (OSM) which allows multiple internal connections and switching of up to 8 antennas and 8 modems according to customers' requirements.

The OceanTRx 7MIL is designed to operate in the crowded and hostile EMC environment of a modern warship, and has minimal impact on other communication, sensor and weapon systems. Designed for quick and convenient installation, maintenance and upgrade, the system provides defense customers with a combination of exceptional RF performance and availability.

About Orbit Communication Systems:

Orbit Communication Systems, a global leader in airborne and maritime communications, satellite tracking, and ground-station technology, revolutionizes global connectivity with cutting-edge solutions for the new space era. Our state-of-the-art systems are utilized on a wide range of platforms, including mission aircraft, trainers, rotary-wing aircraft, transport vessels, tankers, jet fighters and unmanned platforms. Our reach extends to naval vessels, armored land platforms, cruise ships, ground stations, and offshore platforms, ensuring comprehensive coverage across maritime and terrestrial domains.

We provide innovative, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces, navies, space agencies, and emerging New Space companies. Orbit is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and is under the control of the FIMI Investment Fund. Our global operations, encompassing production, marketing, sales, and customer service, extend across the US, Europe, and the Far East.

