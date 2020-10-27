ORBIT® Gum Unveils "Parent Sitter" Offer to Help You Date While Living at Home

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unsolicited dirty messages on dating apps aren't the only challenges millennials are faced with while trying to land a quality date this year. Whether it's due to travel restrictions, workplace flexibility or simply the need to move back home, many young adults are moving back in with their parents, making the ability to go out on a date more difficult than ever. So just in time for cuffing season, ORBIT® gum is stepping in to "babysit" your parents so you can date in peace without all the prying questions and wandering eyes. Introducing ORBIT Gum's Parent Sitter Pack: a perfectly curated package of at-home activities to keep nosy parents out of your love life.

The full ORBIT Parent Sitter Pack has something for every type of parent, and includes: an online cooking class for parents who love to keep their hands (and stomachs) full, a plant delivery service for parents who need to take care of something other than their grown child, and a subscription to a TV streaming service because parents also need to binge-watch and chill.

The ORBIT Parent Sitter Pack comes as part of the brand's new Keep It Clean campaign, which seeks to clean up dirty dating habits and give daters the tools they need to successfully navigate the world of dating online. ORBIT wants to relieve some of the pressure that comes with dating in 2020 and make it fun again, because at the end of the day, all you need to make a good first impression is fresh breath and a confident smile.

"From eggplant emojis to late-night 'U Up?' texts, daters have enough to stress about when it comes to navigating the dirty world of dating," said Sally Tran, senior brand manager, ORBIT Gum. "With so many young adults moving back home, it adds a whole new layer of difficulty to landing those seemingly elusive, clean dates. That's why ORBIT is doing what we can to give our fans everything they need to navigate the twists and turns of dating in 2020."

Starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Nov. 2, tweet @OrbitGum and tell us why you need a parent sitter for your next date using #OrbitParentSitter and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win the ORBIT Parent Sitter Pack. Visit www.OrbitParentSitter.com for more details.

The Parent Sitter Pack isn't the first time ORBIT has helped clean up dirty dating this year. In March, the brand reimbursed fans who shared their own cringeworthy dating stories with the ORBIT Bad Date Rebate so they could get a second shot at love. For more information about ORBIT gum and how to Keep It Clean, visit OrbitGum.com and follow @OrbitGum on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

