Orbit Salutes Israel's Technion on the Inauguration of its First Satellite Ground Station

NETANYA, Israel, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading provider of precision tracking-based communications solutions and airborne audio management systems, salutes Israel's Technion Institute of Technology on the inauguration of its first satellite ground station. The Technion's Adelis ground station was completed by Orbit in a turnkey project integrating a 3.7-meter S-band Gaia 100 terminal with tower-mounted VHF and UHF antennas.

"We had a great working relationship with the ground station experts at Orbit," said Prof. Pini Gurfil, Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Technion and Director of the Asher Space Research Institute. "Not only did they come to the table with a lot of hands-on knowledge, they were also very responsive to our evolving needs."

"A key challenge of the Technion project involved making sure that both the 3.7-meter S-band terminal and smaller VHF and UHF antennas each had clear line of sight. We resolved this issue by using an 11-meter communications tower alongside the radome," explained Orbit President &CEO, Eitan Livneh. "Our Gaia solution also answered the requirement that the ground station be compact and lightweight enough to be deployed on the roof of the building and be able to withstand the strong winds typical to the area."

About the Technion's Adelis SAMSON satellite mission

Adelis SAMSON is a satellite mission led by the Asher Space Research Institute at the Technion, in collaboration with Israeli industry. The mission, which includes three nano-satellites built according to the CubeSat standard, has two goals:

(1) To demonstrate a long-term, autonomous cluster flight of multiple satellites, and

(2) To determine the position of a cooperative terrestrial emitter, based on the difference of signal arrival times. Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0H0krSMdPQ&t=24s

About Orbit's Gaia™ 100 ground stations

Gaia 100 is a small-footprint, high-performance series of remote-sensing ground stations for real-time data capture from LEO or MEO satellites. Built to withstand harsh environmental conditions, its key features include:

Real-time data capture without any delay or reliance on third parties

Significant cost-efficiency over legacy ground stations

Easy installation and support for 2.4- to 4.5-meter antennas

Compact size, light weight and operation within a ruggedized radome

Flexible deployment, e.g., on the roof or a building, atop a rig platform or in an open field

About Orbit

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. is wholly-focused on precision tracking-based communications – in the areas of satcom, telemetry and remote sensing – and provides an innovative solution for airborne audio management. With certification by defense, government and commercial agencies, we deliver tailor-made, turnkey solutions at sea, on land and in the air. Orbit's unique combination of smart design, high reliability and field-tested experience means that if you can conceive it, we can provide it.

