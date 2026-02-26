ORBITEL INTRODUCES "SWICY" TO THE WORLD AT EXPO WEST - DEFINING THE NEXT GLOBAL FLAVOR LANGUAGE

Where One Sip Meets One Bite, and Culture Becomes Taste

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Natural Products Expo West, Orbitel Group (OBT) is not simply showcasing products, it is introducing a new wave of flavor language to the global food industry.

As the first food innovation company to formally define, develop, and scale "Swicy" — the convergence of sweet and spicy — Orbitel is setting the tone for how the world will taste next. Rooted in Asian flavor culture and shaped by years of deep consumer insight, Swicy reflects how modern audiences eat today: layered, curious, and driven by connection.

"Food has always evolved through movement — of people, of cultures, of ideas," said Fanny Chen, CEO of Orbitel Group. "With Swicy, we're naming something that's been building quietly across cultures. By giving it language, we're helping it travel — from everyday moments to the global stage."

At Expo West 2026, Orbitel brings together its two brands — One Sip (O's Bubble) and One Bite (O'scallion) — under the guiding idea of Our Best Times. Together, they create multisensory experiences where sweetness softens heat, spice adds dimension, and texture builds memory.

We'll debut new Swicy launches, including Boba+ Duo Kits that pair Boba 3.0 with Shirataki Noodles and Mala Spicy Noodles, alongside a look at what's coming next - including an upcoming Protein Series designed for modern lifestyles.

From playful boba drinks layered with chew and creaminess, to innovative concepts that bridge boba-inspired formats with iconic savory favorites such as ramen and Korean street-food classics like teokbokki, Orbitel is reimagining how familiar foods can evolve for a global audience. These combinations mark the beginning of a broader exploration — one that invites new formats, new contrasts, and flavors yet to be discovered.

"Swicy isn't a trend we're reacting to — it's a new wave and category shift we're building," Chen continued. "When sweetness, heat, and texture come together intentionally, food feels exciting but still deeply comforting. That balance is what makes Swicy powerful."

Natural Products Expo West, held annually in Anaheim, California, brings together thousands of brands, retailers, distributors, and industry leaders, serving as one of the most influential platforms for food, beverage, and wellness innovation. Orbitel's presence at Expo West signals the arrival of Swicy as a category-defining concept, ready for global adoption.

Backed by years of understanding North American consumers and insights gained as an Amazon Best Seller in North America, Orbitel continues to innovate with relevance and scale, translating cultural insight into products that resonate in real life.

"Our role is to help ideas travel at scale," said Chen. "Whether it's a street-food favorite, a nostalgic drink, or a flavor combination that hasn't yet been explored, we work with partners to bring new tastes, new formats, and new experiences to the world."

Orbitel's leadership in Swicy is supported by its core pillars: food technology innovation, product functionality upgrades, strategic partnerships, and global supply-chain expansion. Together, these capabilities position Orbitel as a best-in-class food service and innovation partner for brands looking to lead the next wave of global flavor.

Visitors to Orbitel's Booth Anaheim Convention Center Hall A #1101 at Expo West are invited to experience Swicy firsthand — to taste how layers of flavor and texture unlock new possibilities, and to explore how collaboration with Orbitel can shape the future of food.

"Food connects people," Chen added. "When we innovate with respect for culture and curiosity for what's next, we don't just create products — we create shared experiences. Swicy is just the beginning."

About Orbitel International Group

Orbitel International Group is a global food innovation company committed to bringing authentic Asian lifestyle products to the world. Its flagship brand O's Bubble has redefined bubble tea — from frozen (BOBA 1.0) to microwaveable (BOBA 2.0) to its latest ready-to-eat Boba (BOBA 3.0). Operating in 50+ countries, Orbitel is trusted by retailers, distributors, and foodservice leaders for its supply chain excellence, product innovation, and strategic partnerships — all built on the belief that food and drink should always deliver Our Best Times. Learn more about us at https://orbitelinternational.com

