O'S BUBBLE & PINK ROCKET: WHEN SWEET MEETS SPICY, 'SWICY' A NEW CATEGORY IS BORN

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when global palates are shifting toward layered, high-contrast flavors, two category leaders are choosing collaboration over competition.

This March at Natural Products Expo West, O's Bubble and Pink Rocket will officially debut their first joint innovation — a 'Swicy' fusion concept that bridges beverage culture and Korean street food tradition.

O's Bubble, the flagship brand under Orbitel International Group, has transformed bubble tea into a scalable global retail format, building its reputation on texture, comfort, and modern Asian lifestyle appeal.

Pink Rocket, a dynamic brand under Young Poong Co., Ltd., represents Korea's fiery street-food heritage, engineered with manufacturing precision and global ambition.

Together, the two brands — each backed by their respective parent companies… introduce what they define as "Swicy," a new flavor language where sweetness and heat coexist intentionally, not accidentally.

"We've spent years redefining how bubble tea lives beyond the café. This collaboration with Young Poong allows us to extend that thinking into new formats and flavor territories. Swicy isn't just a pairing, it's a flavor language we are defining and owning — a reflection of how modern consumers eat: layered, curious, and culturally fluid. And with topokki, Korea's iconic comfort food, this partnership goes beyond export—we're evolving a classic for what's next." said Fanny Chen, CEO, Orbitel International Group.

Introducing the Sweet & Spicy Hit

O's Bubble approaches innovation from a different direction — reengineering bubble tea across frozen, microwaveable, and ready-to-enjoy formats. With deep understanding of North American consumers and strong retail execution, the brand has become an Amazon Best Seller in North America, demonstrating its ability to convert cultural flavor into scalable commercial success.

Orbitel International Group serves as the sole distributor of Young Poong's Pink Rocket brand in the U.S. market, further strengthening the strategic bridge between the two companies.

Debuting at Expo West, the new co-developed concept blends creamy sweetness with calibrated Korean heat — layered with chew, sauce, and contrast. It draws inspiration from both bubble tea indulgence and Korean street-side spice culture.

The 'Swicy' collaboration will be featured at both the O's Bubble booth and the Young Poong / Pink Rocket booth during Expo West 2026.

About Orbitel International Group

Orbitel International Group is a global food innovation company committed to bringing authentic Asian lifestyle products to the world. Its flagship brand O's Bubble has redefined bubble tea — from frozen (BOBA 1.0) to microwaveable (BOBA 2.0) to its latest ready-to-eat Boba (BOBA 3.0). Operating in 50+ countries, Orbitel is trusted by retailers, distributors, and foodservice leaders for its supply chain excellence, product innovation, and strategic partnerships — all built on the belief that food and drink should always deliver Our Best Times. Learn more about us at https://orbitelinternational.com

