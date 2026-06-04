OrcaRouter Launches Monthly Plans: Access Claude Opus 4.8 API, OpenAI GPT-5.5 Pro API, Gemini 3.5 API and More -- Now Up to 10% Cheaper

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrcaRouter, the AI Gateway and Intelligent Model Routing platform, today announced the launch of OrcaRouter Monthly Plans, a new subscription program that rewards developers and enterprises with up to 10% bonus credits every billing cycle.

OrcaRouter Monthly Plans

The new offering enables customers to lower their AI infrastructure costs while maintaining access to the industry's leading foundation models, including Anthropic Claude Opus 4.8 API, OpenAI GPT-5.5 Pro API, Google Gemini 3.5 API, xAI Grok API, and a growing ecosystem of open-source models such as DeepSeek, Qwen, GLM, MiniMax, Kimi, Llama, and more.

With Monthly Plans, OrcaRouter subscribers automatically receive bonus credits each month, allowing organizations to run more inference workloads without increasing spend. Unlike provider-specific commitments, OrcaRouter credits remain fully flexible and can be used across any supported model on the platform.

As AI adoption accelerates, many organizations are struggling with rising inference costs and fragmented model ecosystems. OrcaRouter addresses this challenge through a unified AI infrastructure layer that combines model access, intelligent routing, observability, governance, and optimization into a single platform.

Key benefits of OrcaRouter Monthly Plans include:

OrcaRouter currently supports hundreds of AI models and provides enterprises with advanced capabilities including intelligent model routing, AI observability, evaluation frameworks, guardrails, governance controls, agent firewalls, and cost optimization.

The launch of Monthly Plans reinforces OrcaRouter's mission to help developers and enterprises build AI applications more efficiently by maximizing performance while reducing operational costs.

Organizations interested in reducing AI spending while maintaining access to the latest frontier models can learn more and subscribe at OrcaRouter.ai.

About OrcaRouter

OrcaRouter is an enterprise AI Gateway that enables organizations to access, route, optimize, secure, and govern AI workloads across leading model providers through a single platform. By combining intelligent routing, observability, guardrails, governance, and cost optimization, OrcaRouter helps teams deploy production-grade AI applications at scale.

Contact:

Chris Zhang

6506097501

[email protected]

SOURCE OrcaRouter