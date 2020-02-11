Orchard Expands to Atlanta and Denver

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard , the home buying marketplace that makes purchasing a home stress-free, fair and simple, announced today that it is expanding to the Atlanta and Denver markets. Orchard is launching these markets following its recent Series B funding.

Orchard removes the uncertainty that surrounds buying a home. Its Buy and Sell service allows customers to buy their new home before selling their old one. In competitive markets like Atlanta and Dever, homes in popular neighborhoods sell fast. Orchard helps customers buy a home as soon as they find one with a competitive cash offer.

Orchard's offering stands out amidst the traditional real estate market which cannot offer these services, and "iBuyers" who purchase customers' homes at a discount. Orchard is unique by enabling customers to buy before they sell. Once customers have secured their new home, Orchard will sell the old home on-market, or they'll buy it themselves.

"Atlanta and Denver are extremely competitive home buying markets. As the demand for homes outpaces inventory, Orchard is helping buyers stand out by enabling them to make a cash offer on their new home before selling their current home," said Court Cunningham, co-founder and CEO of Orchard. "We're thrilled to bring Orchard to Atlanta and Denver as a new way to navigate the home buying landscape. This makes it possible for people in these markets to buy their dream homes, while getting top dollar for their current home."

Prior to entering the Atlanta and Denver markets, Orchard compiled data to see where homes are selling the quickest. The data sheds light on Atlanta and Denver's "hottest housing markets." Below are the neighborhoods in each area where buyers need to act the quickest:

Atlanta:

Midtown Old Fourth Ward Little Five Points Inman Park Chamblee Dunwoody Roswell Smyrna Marietta Alpharetta

Denver:

Harvey Park South Cole Barnum West Highland Ruby Hill Whittier Valverde Sherrelwood Estates Montbello Harvey Park

As part of their launch into Atlanta and Denver, Orchard is creating jobs by hiring on the ground, full-time talent. All Orchard employees are full-time W2 employees with benefits. To view open roles available please visit, https://orchardhomes.com/careers .

Orchard has helped more than 1,000 people buy and sell their homes. To learn more about Orchard, please visit, www.orchardhomes.com .

About Orchard

Orchard is transforming the way people buy their homes. Simplifying it, to the way it should have always been; fair and true to market, straightforward, easy. Traditionally, homeowners looking to purchase their next home face a stressful and uncertain process - they have to either sell their old home first and move twice, or buy as a contingent buyer and risk not getting their dream home. Orchard solves this problem by enabling homeowners to buy before they sell. With Orchard, customers secure their dream home first using Orchard's cash, while having the certainty of selling their old home with Orchard - all for the same fee as a traditional broker. Orchard is transforming the end-to-end home buying experience with AI-powered home search and a modern, all-digital mortgage and closing. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Colorado, Georgia and Texas.

