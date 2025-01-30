Orchard Expands West to California and Washington

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard, the company that is simplifying home buying and selling, has expanded into two new markets: San Diego and Seattle. This expansion marks Orchard's entry to the Western United States after helping tens of thousands of home sellers in other parts of the country to get the best sale outcomes and to buy before they sell.

"Home sellers deserve options," says Court Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Orchard. "Orchard agents offer sellers the broadest selection of sale options and integrated transaction services, so homeowners can get the price, convenience, and certainty that they deserve. At Orchard, we make home buying and selling stress-free, fair and simple."

Customers who work with an Orchard agent have a range of options in addition to listing traditionally. For customers who want to buy before they sell, Orchard's Move First program advances them equity from their current home, allows them to make a non-contingent offer, use their equity for the down payment, move once, then sell their old home on market. For customers who value a fast sale, Orchard offers cash offer programs that allow customers to sell now, then receive any additional proceeds once the home sells on market later.

"In every market where we operate, Orchard has an expert team of real estate agents with decades of local experience who have been trained and certified in the Orchard way. When you combine that with Orchard's unique offerings, we're confident we can get every home seller the best sale outcome," adds Cunningham. "We are thrilled to help more people in more places make a stress-free and simple move."

Orchard offers its services in Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, and Seattle.

Customers interested in working with Orchard can get started at: https://orchard.com/

Real estate agents interested in joining Orchard can apply at: https://orchard.com/careers/agents

