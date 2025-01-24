Orchard is one of the fastest growing brokerages in Texas and Colorado

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard, the company that is simplifying home buying and selling, accelerated its agent growth in 2024. Orchard was the 3rd fastest growing brokerage in Dallas, 4th fastest growing brokerage in Denver, and 6th fastest growing brokerage in Houston. In the other markets Orchard operates in – Austin, San Antonio and Atlanta – Orchard was a top-fifteen fastest growing brokerage. This is out of thousands of brokerages in each market. Overall, Orchard increased its agent base 900% from the beginning to end of 2024.

"We couldn't be happier that Orchard's focus on providing differentiated value to consumers, proprietary technology and a collaborative and innovative culture is resonating with agents," says Court Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Orchard.

Orchard offers agents the highest quality seller appointments, access to unique transaction products and services that help them win more business, a comprehensive training and coaching program, and technology and support that saves agents time. "Orchard is changing the landscape of the real estate industry like no other brokerage," says Jonathan Jenkins, Director of Brokerage.

"Orchard is simplifying the real estate transaction and changing the game in favor of consumers," says Cunningham. "That's as important for agents as it is for consumers, and we are thrilled that so many of real estate's top professionals agree that Orchard is the best place to build their real estate business."

Real estate agents interested in joining Orchard can apply at: https://orchard.com/careers/agents

Orchard is a platform that connects home sellers to the best local agent and best sale outcomes. Orchard has integrated brokerage, mortgage, title and several innovative transaction services into a unified digital commerce platform that helps both customers and agents win more. It's the new way to home. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Colorado, Georgia, and Texas. Learn more at https://orchard.com/

Ran Tan, Orchard

[email protected]

