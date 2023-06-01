Orchard Software, Emerus Partner for Point-of-Care Testing Excellence

News provided by

Orchard Software Corporation

01 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

CARMEL, Ind., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Orchard Software has partnered with Emerus Holdings Inc. for implementation of its Orchard® Point-of-Care™ software solution. Emerus, the nation's first and largest operator of small-format neighborhood hospitals, will leverage Orchard Point-of-Care's high level of configurability to support its unique and diverse point-of-care testing (POCT) program. Emerus has successfully deployed Orchard Point-of-Care in their eight Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals, with plans to continue implementation in the remaining testing hospitals in San Antonio, El Paso, Oklahoma City, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. With Orchard Point-of-Care, Emerus can standardize POCT activities, employ POCT tools for diverse workflows, and ensure data privacy and connectivity for their proactive patient care model.

Emerus chose to partner with Orchard after a thorough laboratory information system (LIS) search. "As we grow our network of neighborhood hospitals, we need a robust LIS that is scalable and sustainable for our unique needs," said Shannon Gabrysch, Vice President of Support Services. "Orchard's customer-friendly software streamlines laboratory services with increased efficiency, enhanced reporting, and built-in quality control functions that enable us to improve patient outcomes."

"We are excited to work with Emerus and be a part of their innovative, proactive patient care services," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "With Orchard Point-of-Care, Emerus can continue to grow its services and achieve its mission of providing quality care to the communities that need it most."

About Orchard Software Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

Orchard Software Corporation
701 Congressional Blvd | Suite 360, Carmel | IN 46032

About Emerus
Emerus is a nationally recognized, innovative leader in the delivery of emergency, inpatient, and diagnostic medical healthcare. Emerus, the nation's first and largest operator of small-format neighborhood hospitals, has incorporated a new paradigm into patient care that has significantly improved access to health care for thousands of people, many of whom live in underserved areas where high-quality patient-centric services are needed most. Emerus works with leading health systems across the nation to put more care and best-in-class provider services into the communities they serve.

Media Contact:
Steve Hurwitz, Vice President of Marketing
(800) 856-1948 | [email protected]

SOURCE Orchard Software Corporation

Also from this source

Orchard Software Announces Orchard Enterprise Toxicology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.