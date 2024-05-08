Orchard Software Partners with Luxor Scientific to Expand Testing Services

CARMEL, Ind., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Software is pleased to announce its collaborative test-expansion partnership with Luxor Scientific Medical Laboratories.

Luxor Scientific has grown rapidly from a toxicology lab to a full-service referral laboratory that provides laboratory testing for hospitals, clinics, laboratories, universities, and commercial and governmental organizations across the country. Luxor Scientific's growth was enabled by the implementation of Orchard Software's laboratory information system (LIS) solutions, which provide the connectivity, workflow support, and scalability they need to continue to grow.

Luxor Scientific opened in 2016 primarily as a toxicology laboratory with locations in South Carolina and Texas. In 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started, Luxor Scientific quickly added COVID-19 testing to their menu. From there, they expanded to become a full-service laboratory, adding molecular testing in 2021 and continuing to grow their menu and expand their offerings.

The partnership between Orchard Software and Luxor Scientific will enable Luxor Scientific to further expand their testing menu, including additional unique esoteric tests not offered by other laboratories.

"We share Luxor's goal to 'enable better healthcare outcomes faster' and are pleased to be able to implement and support the laboratory software solutions that support that mission," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software.

Orchard® Molecular™ has been an important addition to Luxor Scientific's molecular workflow.

"What really sold us on Orchard was the addition of Orchard Molecular. Instead of navigating multiple Excel spreadsheets, Orchard is able to do all of that work for us," said Lindsey Contella, Director of Strategic Laboratory Development at Luxor Scientific. "We've never had a solution that can maintain all of the information we need and display trends within our data sets. Orchard can maintain all of our quality control and toxicology data. No other LIS that we have used maintained that level of information."

About Luxor Scientific

Luxor Scientific's mission is to enable better healthcare outcomes faster. Their industry-leading team of scientists and operational leadership has developed proprietary technology that increases the speed and accuracy of laboratory testing. They provide extensive testing in the following areas: infectious disease, gastrointestinal, genetics & cancer, wellness & general health, clinical drug monitoring, women's health, allergy, and anatomical pathology.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

