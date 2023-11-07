Orchard Software Ranks as Number One Overall Laboratory Information System Vendor in 2023 Black Book Market Research User Survey

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Software is pleased to announce its number one ranking for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) in the 2023 Black Book Market Research User Survey. Black Book annually evaluates leading healthcare and medical software across 18 key performance indicators from the perspective of the client experience. Survey results are independent and unbiased from vendor influence with more than 1.3 million healthcare technology users invited to contribute. Other laboratory information systems vendors evaluated in the 2023 Black Book Market Research User Survey include Cerner, Epic, SCC Soft, and Clinisys (formerly Sunquest).

Black Book Award
"Orchard Software is proud of the software, services, and support that we provide to our laboratory customers supporting their role in patient care. We continually strive to develop innovative new solutions that rank us as the top LIS vendor in the industry," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "Ranking in the number one position in areas such as innovation, client relationships, trust, reliability, and viability are what makes Orchard stand out among its competitors, and this type of leadership is what we want to continue bringing to our customers."

According to the Black Book Report, "Black Book collects ballot results to rank vendors by electronic medical and health record product line. The gathered data are subjected to an internal and external audit to verify completeness and accuracy and to make sure the respondent is valid while ensuring that the anonymity of the client company is maintained. During the audit, each data set is reviewed by a Black Book executive and at least two other people. In this way, Black Book's clients can clearly see how a vendor is truly performing."

About Black Book
Black Book Rankings, a division of Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical and equipment manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, and other interested sectors of the clinical and financial technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book collects over a half million viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book was founded in 2003, is internationally recognized for over 15 years of customer satisfaction polling, particularly in technology, analytics, services, outsourcing, and offshoring industries.

About Orchard Software Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

Media Contact:
Steve Hurwitz, Vice President of Marketing
(800) 856-1948 | [email protected]

SOURCE Orchard Software Corporation

