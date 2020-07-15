Orchard Streamlines the Home Buying Process with Orchard Home Loans

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard , the home buying marketplace that makes purchasing a home stress-free, fair and simple, is continuing to transform the home buying experience with the launch of Orchard Home Loans . Now Orchard customers can choose Orchard Home Loans for a simple, affordable home buying experience, all with just a few clicks.

"At Orchard, we have a relentless focus on customer delight. We've heard repeatedly from customers that they loved their buying experience with Orchard and only wish we could've helped them with their mortgage as well. After piloting Orchard Home Loans in Texas, we're thrilled to now offer all of our customers the option to simplify their experience, and secure their dream home, quickly and easily," said Court Cunningham, CEO and Co-Founder of Orchard.

Orchard Home Loans gives you multiple competitive rate options and helps you understand all the steps and costs involved. No excess paperwork. No bots. No banker lingo. Just a clear and simple way to finance your home and get all your questions answered along the way. Orchard Home Loans joins Orchard Title, Orchard's national title and escrow company, to give customers a true one-stop-shop for home buying and selling.

The response to Orchard Home Loans from its initial pilot in Orchard's Texas markets was overwhelmingly positive. Over 50% of customers who were buying with Orchard chose to use Orchard Home Loans for their purchase, resulting in an average 5 out of 5 star rating. Orchard Home Loans is now available in all of Orchard's markets.

Orchard pioneered the process of allowing consumers to buy their new home before they sell their old home, and now is bringing similar innovation to the closing process.

"Real estate closings have changed little over the last century and have traditionally required the consumer to coordinate a complex closing across multiple fragmented service providers. Orchard is bringing the transaction into the modern era, by giving consumers the choice of an integrated, all digital closing," said Cunningham.

Orchard has helped more than 1,000 people buy and sell their homes and is now available for all types of home buyers: those looking just to buy, those who are looking to buy and sell, and those looking to just sell. To learn more about Orchard, please visit, www.orchard.com .

About Orchard and Orchard Home Loans

Orchard is transforming the way people buy their homes. Simplifying it, to the way it should have always been; fair and true to market, straightforward, easy. Traditionally, homeowners looking to purchase their next home face a stressful and uncertain process - they have to either sell their old home first and move twice or buy as a contingent buyer and risk not getting their dream home. Orchard solves this problem by enabling homeowners to buy before they sell. With Orchard, customers secure their dream home first using Orchard's cash, while having the certainty of selling their old home with Orchard - all for the same fee as a traditional broker. Orchard is transforming the end-to-end home buying experience with AI-powered home search and a modern, all-digital mortgage and closing. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Colorado, Georgia and Texas. Orchard Home Loans, LLC is licensed under NMLS #1875203 and is an equal housing lender.

Contact:

Lindsey Ruthen

(856) 261-1071

[email protected]

SOURCE Orchard

Related Links

https://www.orchard.com

