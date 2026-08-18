Orchestra Life Sciences Appoints Charles Conroy as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Radiopharmaceutical Executive Brings Decades of Leadership in Operations, Capital Strategy, Commercialization, and Business Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestra Life Sciences, a technical consultancy specializing in advanced therapy manufacturing solutions, today announced the appointment of Charles Conroy, RPh, MBA, as Chief Operating Officer.

Conroy brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across the radiopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled life sciences companies, led complex operations and capital strategy, and strengthened regulatory and quality infrastructure.

Orchestra Life Sciences appoints former Nucleus RadioPharma founder and CEO Charles Conroy as Chief Operating Officer Post this

Conroy founded and served as CEO of Nucleus RadioPharma, where he led a $72 million Series A financing, and developed multi-site manufacturing infrastructure supporting clinical and commercial readiness. Previously, as President and CEO of ARTMS Products, Conroy led the strategic repositioning and commercialization of the radioisotope production company, growing its enterprise value from $3 million to $82 million. Earlier in his career, he directed a 51-site radiopharmacy operation with more than 800 employees at Jubilant Pharma.

"Charles has spent his career making the same complex operational and capital decisions that many of our clients are navigating today," said Emilie Pelletier, Co-Founder and CEO of Orchestra Life Sciences. "That operator perspective will be incredibly valuable as we continue helping clients translate ambitious development strategies into facilities, operations, and organizations that are ready to deliver therapies to patients."

As Chief Operating Officer, Conroy will bring a seasoned perspective to the decisions that sit between technical strategy and successful commercialization. Having built a radiopharmaceutical CDMO, led multi-site GMP operations, and managed capital allocation through periods of rapid growth, he understands how facility investments, operating models, financing, and commercialization strategy need to work together. His experience will help Orchestra pressure-test those decisions earlier, strengthen how projects move from planning into execution, and give clients more actionable guidance as they build organizations and infrastructure designed to scale.

"Orchestra has built a differentiated model by combining deep technical expertise with the ability to execute alongside clients," said Conroy. "My goal is to help Orchestra identify challenges earlier, connect technical decisions to long-term business needs, and give clients practical guidance that helps them build programs and organizations that can support long term growth."

This appointment comes as Orchestra continues to expand its global team and capabilities across radiopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy, biologics, and other complex biopharmaceutical programs. The company partners with organizations across the development and manufacturing lifecycle, providing support from business strategy and early project planning through engineering, capital project execution, regulatory and quality readiness, commissioning and qualification, and operational startup.

About Orchestra Life Sciences

Orchestra Life Sciences (OLS) is a technical consultancy providing strategic support and scientific expertise to advance pharmaceutical therapies for cancer and rare diseases. The company specializes in engineering solutions, operational excellence, and quality compliance services for advanced therapy manufacturing facilities. Their comprehensive approach encompasses facility design, process optimization, and implementation of cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, OLS helps clients navigate complex technical challenges while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.

SOURCE Orchestra Life Sciences