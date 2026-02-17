Orchestry Expands Microsoft 365 Governance with OneDrive and Licensing Capabilities

New plan adds OneDrive governance, licensing optimization, and role-based access control

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Orchestry today announced Orchestry Enterprise, a new plan designed for organizations that need tighter controls and clearer evidence of governance across Microsoft 365. The Enterprise plan extends Orchestry's existing governance capabilities to include OneDrive management, licensing optimization, and role-based access control in a single offering.

Many organizations can see risk and inefficiency in Microsoft 365 reporting, but acting on those findings remains difficult. Common issues include broadly shared OneDrive links, abandoned personal drives after offboarding, licenses assigned to inactive users, and administrative access that exceeds what day-to-day work requires. Orchestry Enterprise addresses these gaps by pairing visibility with review workflows and automation, with audit history captured by default.

"Customers told us they could see the problems, but fixing them consistently was the hard part," said David Francoeur, Head of Product Strategy and Innovation at Orchestry. "Enterprise brings OneDrive, licensing, and admin access into the same workflow as workspace governance, so teams can take action and prove it, all in one place, with clear ownership and accountability."

The Enterprise plan introduces tenant-wide governance for OneDrive, giving administrators visibility into sharing exposure, storage usage, activity, and lifecycle status across all personal drives. Risk scoring highlights oversharing patterns, inactive or orphaned drives, and excessive version history. Automated OneDrive reviews prompt owners to clean up risky links, confirm content relevance, and manage storage growth, with completed actions recorded for audit and compliance purposes.

Licensing optimization consolidates acquired, assigned, and unassigned Microsoft 365 licenses into a single view. Enterprise highlights licenses assigned to inactive or disabled accounts, identifies overlapping SKUs, and quantifies potential cost impact. These insights allow IT and finance teams to move from spreadsheet-based analysis to evidence-backed decisions when reconciling licenses or planning renewals.

Enterprise also introduces role-based access control with predefined functional roles aligned to specific areas of administration, including templating, workspace reporting, guest management, OneDrive reporting, and licensing analysis. This allows organizations to delegate responsibility without relying on broad global admin access. All role changes are logged, supporting least-privilege practices and faster internal reviews.

Orchestry Enterprise is designed for larger or more complex Microsoft 365 environments, including organizations preparing for Copilot and future AI workloads, where content quality, security posture, and lifecycle hygiene directly affect outcomes.

The Enterprise plan is available now and includes all Professional features, plus OneDrive governance, licensing optimization, and role-based administration.

For more information, visit orchestry.com or contact Orchestry sales.

SOURCE Orchestry Software