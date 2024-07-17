Orchestry Launches Beacon: A Cutting-Edge Tool for Microsoft Partners & MSPs to Expedite Growth and Increase Revenue

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Orchestry, a leader in Microsoft 365 management and automation software, proudly announces the launch of its newest product, Beacon. This leading-edge tool is designed to help Microsoft Partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) expand services with a new recurring revenue stream and drive significant growth.

Addressing the Needs of Microsoft Partners and MSPs

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, Microsoft Partners and MSPs face the challenge of remaining competitive and addressing the constant changes in their customers Microsoft 365 (M365) tenants. Configuring tools according to best practices and security recommendations is time-consuming. Beacon is a comprehensive solution that delivers not just reports and data but also actionable insights. It enables Microsoft Partners and MSPs to efficiently manage clients' M365 tenants while creating an additional revenue stream.

Beacon: The Ideal Companion for Microsoft Partners and MSPs

Leveraging Beacon makes it easy for Microsoft Partners and MSPs to enhance revenue growth, maintain a competitive edge, and provide scalable solutions in line with clients' needs while complementing existing managed services. It seamlessly integrates into existing Microsoft Partners and MSP workflows, saving time spent preparing for meetings. By highlighting data and actionable insights from Microsoft 365, Microsoft Partners and MSPs can help clients optimize storage, enhance security, prepare for Microsoft Copilot, and boost user adoption. This helps Microsoft Partners and MSPs improve services and strengthen client relationships to remain competitive.

Grow Your Revenue, No Experts Required

For Microsoft Partners and MSPs not currently offering managed services for Microsoft Modern Work tools, Beacon is the perfect entry point for those looking to capitalize on the M365 market without in-house expertise and provides an instant pathway into a new stream of recurring revenue practice.

Maximize Efficiency and Focus on Growth

For Microsoft Partners and MSPs offering managed services for Microsoft Modern Work tools, Beacon eliminates the need for time-consuming report generation, dashboard maintenance, and script management. This allows your top M365 talents to focus on upselling and providing more value to your customers.

Key Features of Beacon

1. Multi-Tenant Controls

Centralized Management: View and manage multiple customer tenants from a single interface, simplifying oversight and administration.

View and manage multiple customer tenants from a single interface, simplifying oversight and administration. Key Metrics at a Glance : Access crucial tenant information such as license types, renewal dates, pending actions, and usage insights.

: Access crucial tenant information such as license types, renewal dates, pending actions, and usage insights. Intelligent Revenue Identification: Strategically identify revenue opportunities across tenants, driving business growth and maximizing profitability.

Strategically identify revenue opportunities across tenants, driving business growth and maximizing profitability. Secure, Configurable Access: Assign and manage tenant administrators within your team to ensure secure, efficient management of each M365 tenant, with security in every layer.

2. Health Checks

Comprehensive Health Assessments: Gain a clear snapshot of customers' M365 environments, covering crucial metrics like storage, security, user adoption, and compliance.

Gain a clear snapshot of customers' M365 environments, covering crucial metrics like storage, security, user adoption, and compliance. Actionable Insights : Receive detailed reports highlighting optimization opportunities and areas needing immediate attention.

: Receive detailed reports highlighting optimization opportunities and areas needing immediate attention. Automated Reporting: Generate annotated, co-branded PDF Health Checks to enhance value.

Generate annotated, co-branded PDF Health Checks to enhance value. Business Case Generation: Use Health Check data to identify new service opportunities and drive additional revenue streams.

3 Intelligent Recommendations

Proactive Issue Resolution : The Recommendations Engine is vetted by experts and validated across hundreds of tenants to address customers' potential issues before they escalate.

: The Recommendations Engine is vetted by experts and validated across hundreds of tenants to address customers' potential issues before they escalate. Custom and Curated Recommendations: Create tailored recommendations for your customers M365 tenants, alongside Orchestry's curated suggestions and best practices.

Create tailored recommendations for your customers M365 tenants, alongside Orchestry's curated suggestions and best practices. M365 Optimization: Enhance user adoption, optimize storage, and improve security, ensuring clients are ready for future advancements, including Microsoft Copilot.

Enhance user adoption, optimize storage, and improve security, ensuring clients are ready for future advancements, including Microsoft Copilot. Automated Expertise: Deliver expert-level insights, boosting client trust and satisfaction.

"Orchestry's Beacon empowers Microsoft Partners and MSPs to transform service delivery with enhanced capabilities, increased revenue potential, and a competitive edge." said Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry. "By integrating Beacon, Microsoft Partners and MSPs can meet evolving client needs with proactive insights and comprehensive management solutions while efficiently managing M365 environments. This innovative tool positions Microsoft Partners and MSPs to thrive in the competitive digital landscape, driving growth and client satisfaction."

Security

Security is paramount. Beacon was developed with the highest security standards, compliant with SOC 2 Type 2 and uses Drata for real-time security monitoring. Beacon undergoes regular independent third-party security testing to ensure adherence to industry best practices. Additionally, Beacon can be securely hosted in Microsoft Azure or self-hosted for an additional layer of control and security. Top of FormBottom of Form

About Orchestry

Orchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.

For more information about Beacon, Orchestry or to become an Orchestry partner, please visit: https://orchestrypartners.com/beacon

