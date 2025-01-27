Orchid Black Welcomes Technology Executive Jim LaPalermo as Managing Partner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchid Black, a premier growth services firm specializing in driving profitable growth for technology-focused companies, is proud to announce the addition of Jim LaPalermo to its leadership team as a Managing Partner. LaPalermo brings decades of experience as a technology executive, entrepreneur, and investor, with a proven track record of generating significant new revenue through strategic initiatives and global partnerships.

In his new role, LaPalermo will leverage his expertise to advise, design, and implement innovative category and demand creation platforms, programs, and services for Orchid Black's clients, helping them achieve measurable, scalable growth outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Orchid Black team," said Steven Horwitz, Managing Partner at Orchid Black. "With private equity portfolio hold times extending, there's a growing need for bold strategies that empower exceptional founders to pursue emerging markets, leverage disruptive technologies, and differentiate their offerings. Jim's expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to help companies navigate these challenges and seize new opportunities."

LaPalermo's background includes leadership roles at Accenture, Intel, and PwC, as well as hands-on experience as a founder, operator, and investor in growth-stage firms. His deep understanding of ecosystem partnership alignment and his ability to develop and execute innovative methodologies will strengthen Orchid Black's capacity to deliver tailored strategies and tactical execution plans to its clients.

"With Orchid Black's resources, AI capabilities, and growth-focused assets, we are uniquely positioned to co-create roadmaps for rapid innovation," said LaPalermo. "Our efforts will empower companies to launch new offerings, expand their go-to-market strategies, and build scalable operating models that drive predictable growth."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, LaPalermo is actively engaged in the Chicago community, where he has had continuous and current commitment to multiple nonprofit organizations, further exemplifying his commitment to leadership and impact.

Orchid Black is a growth services firm specializing in delivering profitable growth for technology-driven companies. By leveraging its unique model and a team of seasoned professionals, the firm drives impactful outcomes through proven strategies, data-driven insights, and innovative methodologies.

