"We are pleased to have Mindy join Orchids as our new CFO," stated Jeff Schoen, CEO of Orchids. "Her strong manufacturing background will enable her to make a significant contribution to the company as we execute on our long-term strategic objectives," added Schoen.

About Orchids Paper Products Company

Orchids Paper Products Company is a customer-focused, national supplier of high quality consumer tissue products primarily serving the at home private label consumer market. The Company produces a full line of tissue products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins, to serve the value through ultra-premium quality market segments from its operations in northeast Oklahoma, Barnwell, South Carolina and Mexicali, Mexico. The Company provides these products primarily to retail chains throughout the United States. For more information on the Company and its products, visit the Company's website at http://www.orchidspaper.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Water's Edge Investor Relations Consulting Group

Louie Toma

774-291-6000

louie.toma@watersedgeir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orchids-paper-products-company-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-300631615.html

SOURCE Orchids Paper Products Company

Related Links

http://www.orchidspaper.com

