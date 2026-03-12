ORCL Investors Have Opportunity to Join Oracle Corporation Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of senior notes issued by Oracle Corporation ("Oracle" or "the Company") (NYSE: ORCL) pursuant and/or traceable to the Shelf Registration Statement filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and as supplemented on September 25, 2025 (together, the "Offering Documents"),  for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Oracle failed to disclose at the time of its bond offering that it would require a significantly higher level of debt to built out its AI infrastructure. The Company was preparing to raise additional debt which could damage the creditworthiness of these bonds.

