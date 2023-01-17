OR.com Premium Domain: Purchase Bids Due Immediately

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry leader for six to eight-figure domain name sales announced the availability of another premium two letter domain name, OR.com, in late 2022 with a price of $1.25 million USD. Since then, multiple parties have come forward with serious offers that the Private Seller is considering. This marks the first time that OR.com has been made available after 25 years.

"With more than 1 million global searches for "OR" in Google and a staggering $2 CPC, the traffic that's coming into OR.com is already invaluable," comments Sharjil Saleem , VP of Domains at VPN (VPN.com). "Initially registered back in 1991, OR.com already has a history of serious offers, and now as the broker that's exclusively representing it, we're looking forward to accomplishing success for our Seller."

Rated among the rarest of all domain names, two letter domains such as OR.com have been colloquially owned and managed by Fortune 500 entities. From AA.com being owned by American Airlines to CF.com being owned by Chrysler Group, DJ.com being owned by Dow Jones and JJ.com being owned by Johnson & Johnson, the prestige of owning a two letter domain name is ingrained into high-profile brands online. Now, forward-thinking companies and brands that want their own two letter call sign online have another incredible option with the availability of OR.com.

"Whether you're a new entity, an established brand, or simply a domain investor, a two letter domain name like OR.com carries a tremendous amount of weight," explains Michael Gargiulo , CEO at VPN.com. "One of the premium domain names' most notable characteristics, 'OR,' translates to "Gold" in French. Aside from standing out as the 'gold standard of domain names,' two letter domains also help make it easier for your customers to find your business and unmistakable brand online into the foreseeable future."

Gargiulo confirmed the Seller will complete a deal in the immediate future and will likely become one of the top sales of 2022.

Serious Buyers have been asked to submit their final offers by January 26, 2022 at 1pm ET by emailing: [email protected]

