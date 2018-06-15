OrderMyGear Hires Under Armour's Matt Kaplan as Head of Enterprise Sales

"Matt will help connect our growing network of team dealers to large opportunities that were difficult to access and scale prior to OrderMyGear," said Kent McKeaigg, CEO of OrderMyGear. "He will work with brands and national leagues to bridge the opportunity gap in this fragmented landscape."

With over 80 employees and growing quickly into its new space in the up-and-coming East Quarter in Downtown Dallas, OrderMyGear serves the sporting goods and custom apparel industries, simplifying group commerce through its technology platform and services. The platform – which handled nearly $190M in sales in 2017 – improves the experience for teams, groups, companies, and anyone buying custom apparel from team dealers, promotional product distributors, decorators, and brands.

"I'm truly thankful to join this passionate and entrepreneurial team at OrderMyGear," said Kaplan. "Our dealers and brands need better solutions to deliver value at scale to national leagues and other large, multi-faceted organizations. We're excited to tackle the challenges in this space."

OrderMyGear recently raised $35 million in its latest round of investment.

About OrderMyGear

As the leading platform for group e-commerce, OrderMyGear drives growth and saves time for team sporting goods dealers, apparel decorators and anyone selling to groups or teams. Millions of athletes, fans, employees and administrators each year depend on OrderMyGear for a hassle-free buying experience. To learn more, please visit www.ordermygear.com.

