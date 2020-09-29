Ordr Announces Interoperability with VMware Virtual Cloud Network Solutions for Campus and Data Center Device Visibility Made Simple

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, a leader in security for enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices, today announced the integration of Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE) with VMware NSX-T and VMware NSX Intelligence to provide organizations with comprehensive IoT visibility, accelerated data center microsegmentation, and enhanced day-two operations capabilities.

Ordr SCE and NSX-T provide ongoing programmatic synchronization from Ordr to VMware NSX for profile objects and the respective device IP addresses they contain. With the ability to share detailed campus-related device type data points with NSX, organizations now see which types of campus devices are communicating with the data center. Coupled with NSX Intelligence, organizations gain powerful visualization of how these Ordr-defined campus group objects are communicating to various virtual machines (VMs) within the data center.



"The combination of Ordr with VMware NSX and NSX Intelligence gives organizations the ability to understand how campus and branch devices communicate with data center workloads, quickly identify unmanaged campus devices, and use those insights to streamline NSX policy generation for VMs," said Iain Leiter, Senior Technical Solutions Architect, Ordr. "Organizations will also be able to minimize the business impact of firewall changes by visualizing allowed or blocked campus traffic."

Where organizations once had only the singular view of an unknown IP for visibility, Ordr now provides device context as an object with a grouping construct to programmatically populate that group in NSX. Using NSX Intelligence, organizations can now see the network traffic flow plus the Ordr context of the device type.

"VMware and Ordr are working together to provide our mutual customers with visibility into how and which unmanaged campus and branch devices are communicating with workloads in the data center," said Dhruv Jain, senior director, product marketing for networking and security at VMware. "These organizations will be able to more quickly view and address these traffic flows and accelerate data center micro-segmentation initiatives to help isolate threats before they can interfere with mission-critical workloads."

The combined solution of Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE), VMware NSX-T, and VMware NSX Intelligence will be demonstrated at VMworld 2020 online, September 30-October 1. VMware NSX users will be able to:

Achieve cutting edge visibility by understanding how each type of unmanaged campus and branch connected device is communicating with mission-critical virtual workloads in the data center.

Accelerate NSX-T microsegmentation initiatives by integrating data from Ordr and using NSX Intelligence to visualize and automate optimal policy design while quickly determining exactly which campus devices, including IoT/OT, are communicating to virtualized workloads in the data center.

Minimize the potential business impact associated with firewall changes by using Ordr integrated with NSX Intelligence to quickly visualize and troubleshoot allowed and blocked traffic from campus devices.

To learn more, join the VMworld breakout session NSX Intelligence: Visibility and Security for the Modern Data Center – Pt2 [ISNS2496] with Ray Budavari, Sr. Staff Technical Product Manager at VMware, along with Brandon Rivera, Enterprise Infrastructure Architect at CHRISTUS Health, and Iain Leiter, Sr. Technical Solutions Architect at Ordr as they deep dive into the integration and provide a live demo of the Ordr and NSX Intelligence capabilities.

About Ordr

Ordr secures the millions of enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices such as manufacturing machines, building systems, medical equipment, printers and more that run within global networks. The Ordr Systems Control Engine uses machine learning to automatically discover and classify every IoT and unmanaged device, map all communications, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then proactively secure each device through dynamic policy generation and segmentation. Organizations use Ordr to discover their devices, track usage, achieve proactive protection and compliance. For more information about Ordr, go to www.ordr.net .

