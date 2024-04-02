OrdrAI CAASM+ Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Leading Asset and Attack Surface Management Solution Now Easily Available for AWS Customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in AI-powered asset intelligence, today announced the availability of OrdrAI CAASM+ (Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management) in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Today's news means that AWS Marketplace customers in need of an enterprise-scale asset intelligence solution now have immediate access to OrdrAI CAASM+. Ordr integrates with AWS to deliver complete ground to cloud visibility — from assets in remote sites and campus devices, all the way to assets in the cloud. With OrdrAI CAASM+, organizations can ensure all AWS assets align with their company security policies.

The availability of Ordr on the AWS marketplace also allows enterprises, customers, and partners to simplify the procurement process, optimize costs and address AWS enterprise spending commits.

"Whether they know it or not, every organization's attack surface is expanding. This creates a challenge for security teams tasked with understanding and protecting their organizations; if you can't see everything in your environment, how can you protect it?," said Jim Hyman, CEO of Ordr. "With OrdrAI CAASM+, customers can establish a single source of the truth for all connected assets, enabling them to discover vulnerabilities, security gaps, misconfigurations, or noncompliance issues. With availability on AWS Marketplace, it's even easier for organizations to streamline and simplify procurement, and accelerate their asset visibility and security journey."

Ordr's easy-to-deploy CAASM+ product secures the expanded attack surface for every enterprise — devices, users, installed software, SaaS, and cloud workloads. OrdrAI CAASM+ goes beyond API-only solutions, combining API data collection and proprietary discovery methods with AI/ML classification to give accurate, complete asset visibility across the entire enterprise, including the 40% of assets (IoT, OT, IoMT) that most often go unseen or are left unsecured. In addition, security teams can improve their security hygiene, reduce their attack surface and accelerate incident response with accurate asset context.

About Ordr

Ordr addresses the entire asset management journey — from visibility and risk-based vulnerability management to advanced threat detection and Zero Trust segmentation. By utilizing unified data discovery methods, combined with AI/ML analytics, Ordr effectively eliminates asset noise, prioritizes the top exposure to the organization, and delivers rapid threat containment using automated actions. Trusted by global enterprises across various sectors, Ordr improves security hygiene, expedites incident response, and facilitates Zero Trust initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on X and LinkedIn .

