Ordr Launches Ordr University

Advanced Cybersecurity Training on Asset Visibility and Management

Available As Self-Guided or Instructor-Led Option

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in AI-powered asset intelligence, today announced availability of its new and improved technical product training program, Ordr University . Product training from Ordr University is available in two different ways: self-guided or instructor-led, enabling organizations and teams to select the approach that is best suited for their specific needs and circumstances. Ordr University is available to Ordr customers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators.

With digital transformation, the explosive growth of devices including IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, users, cloud workloads, and SaaS applications exacerbates the challenges associated with attack surface management. Vulnerabilities and threats continue to grow, generating alerts that need to be addressed by already overwhelmed cybersecurity professionals. It is critical that security professionals become more efficient in determining risk and exposure, and accelerating response. This includes using platforms like Ordr that empower teams with accurate asset context for incident response, prioritizes vulnerabilities based on organizational risks, and provides rapid threat containment using automated actions. Ordr University helps equip organizations and their security teams with the product knowledge and best practices they need to successfully manage the expanded attack surface.

"The path to cybersecurity success depends on ensuring that team members at all levels have the proper training, skills, and expertise to manage their cyber asset attack surface and protect their organizations. Threat actors never remain complacent, and it is equally important that security teams stay current with new innovations," said Jim Hyman, CEO at Ordr. "Continued training and education is key to keeping pace with the ongoing evolution of the threat landscape. A program like Ordr University can increase product knowledge and ability with minimal investment."

The two Ordr University options include:

Self-Guided Training : The self-guided content includes introductory product training for teams just getting started with the Ordr platform, as well as more advanced masterclasses for experienced users who are addressing more sophisticated use cases. This option is perfect for teams that wish to learn on their own schedule, at their own pace.

Self-guided training features an extensive video catalog with both introductory and advanced-level content, enables an unlimited number of learners for each organization, and includes knowledge checks and certificates for participants. Participants can study at their own pace and take periodic quizzes to test their knowledge of the material.

Instructor-Led Training : With the instructor-led training offering, Ordr works directly with an organization to create a private learning experience tailored to the organization's specific needs—and focused on their specific network environment. Certified expert instructors either visit teams onsite at their business or conduct tailored remote sessions with participants. The instructor-led course is structured around a learning model that features 60% hands-on time with the Ordr pre-configured lab environment. Printed materials are also provided for reference post-event.

There are four different structured learning paths that can be selected by organizations to ensure the training their teams experience is most closely aligned to their real-world needs: Foundations, Healthcare Technology Management, Networking, and Security. Ordr Foundations is currently available, ensuring the participant has the ability to navigate the user interface, configure administrative settings, generate reports, and effectively administer their Ordr-enabled environment. This course series serves as the starting point for all Ordr role-specific learning paths.

Subsequent courses for HTM, Networking and Security teams will be offered in the next few months.

For more information on how Ordr University can help your organization, please visit https://ordr.net/ordr-university/ .

About Ordr

Ordr addresses the entire asset management journey—from visibility and risk-based vulnerability management to advanced threat detection and Zero Trust segmentation. By utilizing unified data discovery methods, combined with AI/ML analytics, Ordr effectively eliminates asset noise, prioritizes the top exposure to the organization, and delivers rapid threat containment using automated actions. Trusted by global enterprises across various sectors, Ordr improves security hygiene, expedites incident response, and facilitates Zero Trust initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on X and LinkedIn .

