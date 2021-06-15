Ordr Named A CyberTech100 Company For 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in agentless security for all connected devices, today announced that it has been named a CyberTech100 company for 2021. The CyberTech100, an annual list of the world's most innovative CyberTech organizations, recognizes pioneering companies that help financial institutions combat cyber threats and fraud. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of over 1,000 companies produced by FinTech Global, a specialist research firm. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

The CyberTech industry for financial services has seen huge growth over the last four years as operations are increasingly moving to the cloud and organizations expand their spending on securing new digital infrastructure. Total annual investments in the sector grew from $0.7 billion in 2016 to over $6.2 billion in 2020.

As the number of connected devices on corporate networks — from IP-enabled video surveillance cameras to building automation systems — has grown exponentially, they have become lucrative targets for attack. These connected devices, including critical and expensive Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) devices, commonly run legacy software, cannot support endpoint security agents, and cannot be patched easily and are therefore inherently risky to an organization.

Ordr Systems Control Engine mitigates risks and threats by first identifying and classifying every connected device, profiling its behavior and identifying its risks. Then Ordr automates security actions to secure these devices at scale. including both immediate remediation when compromised and Zero Trust proactive segmentation policies on firewalls, switches or network access control systems that permit only necessary and safe device communications.

"Security executives working in financial services need to be aware of the latest innovation and threats in the market in order to protect client and company data as well as fend off cyber and financial criminals," said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. "The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that and identify new technologies which will have lasting impact on the industry and attackers' behavior."

"The increase in high-profile cyber attacks this year has been a wake up call for all industries— financial, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, and even the food supply chain," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "You simply cannot protect what you can't see, and criminals are able to quickly identify vulnerable devices and propagate devastating malware before a company knows what has happened. We expect the financial services industry to continue to upgrade its approach to device security with ransomware on the rise."

A full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information for each company is available to download at www.CyberTech100.com .

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

