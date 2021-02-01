Ordr Named in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in security for enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices, has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Medical Device Security Solutions.

The Gartner Market Guide identifies the growth and importance of medical device security solutions in Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDO). Medical device security solutions enable organizations to securely manage Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices, ensure IoMT endpoint and data security, and perform asset discovery.

According to Gregg Pessin, Sr. Director Analyst at Gartner, "The variety and scale of security risks in an IoMT-rich healthcare environment is high, with a large and complex threat surface. Most sensor-based things have minimal internal computing resources, with limited opportunities for antivirus, encryption and other forms of protection within these things,"

As described in the report, "HDOs have, on their own, developed a set of requirements needed to address the inherent risk for medical devices operating within their environments. The vendors in this market space have responded with capabilities designed to meet these requirements." Major functional requirements for medical device security solutions include:

Asset Discovery

Risk Analysis

Risk Mitigation

Event Detection and Response

Device Analytics

"We work with many leading healthcare organizations, and for our customers, security starts with asset discovery," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "Ordr's comprehensive visibility and classification of all connected devices, from medical devices critical to patient care, to HVAC systems and video surveillance cameras that may serve as an attack vector, is what differentiates our platform. Once we classify devices and profile device behavior, decisive steps can be taken and enforced to mitigate risks. This is particularly critical with expensive medical devices that may have obsolete operating systems that are unable to be regularly patched or updated."

