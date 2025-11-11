ORDR Unveils the World's First Multi-Agent Security Operator for Assets

Company reinvents how organizations defend their networks with ORDR IQ, the first system of purpose-built AI agents for proactive defense.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ORDR, the leader in AI-powered asset risk and exposure management, today announced, ORDR IQ, a monumental leap forward in cybersecurity with the first multi-agent orchestrator for asset security, a revolutionary new class of agentic AI built directly into the ORDR platform.

ORDR IQ transforms how organizations operate, accelerating investigations, automating decisions, and simplifying workflows across the entire security lifecycle. This is the moment where device security moves from human-scale reaction to AI-scale action.

Screen from ORDR IQ

A New Era: From Information to Intelligent Action

For years, security tools have flooded teams with data: dashboards, alerts, and queries requiring human interpretation. ORDR's new ORDR IQ Orchestrator changes everything.

Powered by an integrated network of specialized AI agents, ORDR IQ doesn't just retrieve information; it analyzes it, acts on it, and does so in seconds instead of hours. Security teams can ask questions in natural language, and ORDR IQ will not only answer, but also triage incidents, generate dashboards, write and deploy policies, and even send them directly to network switches through ORDR's AI Protect for Security code all with human approval.

"As the world is shifting from AI-as-assistant(chatbots) to AI-as-infrastructure, ORDR IQ automates business workflows, infused with proprietary domain knowledge with special tools, proprietary skills and the right governance," said Pandian Gnanaprakasam, CEO of ORDR. "With ORDR IQ, we've entered the era of data democratization where anyone can access any data, ask for any insight, do planning and action, in any language, without ever learning a new tool"

The World's First Multi-Agent Orchestrator for Security

At the core of ORDR IQ, ORDR's breakthrough multi-agent architecture is a system of purpose-built AI agents working in harmony to execute complex security operations in seconds.

ORDR IQ can:

Analyze vulnerabilities and active threats across millions of devices.

Synthesize network history, CVE data, and exposure details into complete triage summaries in seconds.

Automatically generate visual dashboards and compliance reports.

Write and enforce zero-trust segmentation policies or deploy them directly to network switches when approved.

Retrieve external intelligence from trusted internet sources without retaining or storing that data, ensuring complete privacy and compliance.

This orchestration happens entirely within the ORDR platform, where verified data, network flows, and device context ensure accuracy and governance.

Frank Cohen, ORDR Chief Revenue Officer, said, "The days of having to adapt to a company's idiosyncratic user interface are over. Security teams don't want to click through menus; they want to talk to their environment. ORDR IQ makes security simpler, faster, and more accessible, empowering every team member, regardless of technical skill, to take immediate action. It's the first platform that simplifies running security, not just reporting on it."

Why It's Different: Built on Data That's Already Right

What makes ORDR IQ fundamentally different is data integrity. Other systems rely on generic, external, or probabilistic data. ORDR has the real thing, verified, correlated asset intelligence spanning over 100 million device types, integrated across every connected endpoint, switch, and application.

That means accurate answers, trusted automation, and decisions made with confidence.

For business leaders, that translates to lower risk, faster response, and dramatically reduced operational overhead.

Purpose-Built for the Modern SOC

ORDR IQ delivers measurable business value, enabling teams to do more with fewer tools, less manual work, and no new training. It reduces response times, streamlines collaboration, and helps organizations enforce zero-trust policies with unmatched precision.

Real-world applications include:

AI-Powered Triage: Instantly analyze IPs, vulnerabilities, or alerts with complete history and context, reducing triage time from hours to seconds.

Vulnerability Awareness: Automatically detect and answer "Am I affected?" across every impacted device in your environment.

FDA Recall Management: Identify recalled or noncompliant devices instantly, ensuring continuous operational safety.

Incident Response at AI Speed: Investigate, recommend, and act within seconds, accelerating MTTR across the entire organization

Simplified Workflows: Natural language commands eliminate the learning curve and unify security workflows. No new platforms to learn, no manual steps to take.

For CISOs and IT leaders, this means:

Speed: Actions that once took hours or days now complete in seconds.

Comprehensiveness: Every query runs against the full context of network, device, and vulnerability data.

Simplicity: A conversational interface replaces multiple dashboards and tools.

Efficiency: Teams spend less time correlating data and more time executing strategy.

"This new technology is built for trust as much as it is for power, every action auditable, every permission governed, every policy explainable. ORDR IQ operates within enterprise authentication frameworks and works with LLMs that have a policy of not training data or remembering data beyond the session," says Srinivas Loke, VP of Product Management.

Why the World Needs This Now

Cybersecurity has reached a breaking point. The explosion of connected devices, fragmented tools, and escalating AI-driven threats have made human-only response impossible.

"We'll never solve today's threats with human intelligence alone," said Beth Ellis, VP AI Strategy and Marketing. "We need AI that can see, correlate, and act across every system in seconds, so humans can make strategic decisions, not chase data. ORDR IQ does this with speed, scale, and precision, helping organizations strengthen their risk posture while freeing teams to focus on higher-value work."

The End of Dashboards. The Rise of Decisions.

ORDR IQ isn't another chatbot. It's a security operator that acts, enforces, and reports. It transforms the ORDR platform into the first intelligent control plane for cybersecurity, where visibility meets autonomous defense.

The result:

Teams that respond in seconds, not shifts.

Decisions based on data, not guesswork.

A simpler, more intuitive way to operate securely at scale.

For the first time security teams can say: "I asked my platform to fix it, and it did."

Availability

ORDR IQ is available worldwide today for organizations interested in experiencing the future of AI-powered security operations.

For more information, visit ordr.net/ordr-iq

follow ORDR on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ORDR

ORDR is the leader in AI-powered asset risk and exposure management, trusted by leading organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and critical infrastructure. With insights from more than 100 million connected devices, ORDR empowers enterprises to identify, prioritize, and act on risk in real ti, transforming data into defense.

ORDR is backed by Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Battery Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

SOURCE ORDR