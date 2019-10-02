Ordr Names Anthony Dumont Vice President of Worldwide Sales

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in proactive protection for the hyper-connected enterprise, today announced that the company has appointed Anthony Dumont to the position of Vice President of Worldwide Sales. In this role, Anthony will help drive Ordr's business growth across multiple regions and markets. With more than 20 years of sales experience in the enterprise security market, Anthony adds another highly knowledgeable and industry-savvy voice to the Ordr leadership team.

"Anthony has successfully led sales teams for some of the largest and most-respected brands in cybersecurity," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "The market continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, with many industries struggling to keep up with the variety of potential threats in today's hyper-connected enterprise. Anthony brings both sales skills and battle-tested best practices that will help Ordr's sales team deliver proactive, agentless protection to organizations worldwide."

Most recently, Anthony has served as Executive Regional Director, North America & APJ for Cisco Cloud Security, as well as Vice President of Sales (US/Latam) for Cisco Umbrella (formerly OpenDNS). Prior to those roles, he served as Vice President of Sales (Americas) for Imperva, and Vice President of Global Sales for High Technology at PTC.

"With the explosion in the number and diversity of IoT and other connected devices in all enterprise verticals, this segment of the security market is ripe for disruption," said Anthony Dumont. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help organizations ensure their current and future security in this era of hyper-connectivity. I am confident that the combination of a world-class leadership team coupled with a peerless technology solution position Ordr to be the clear leader in this rapidly growing market."

Ordr is delivering truly proactive protection for the hyper-connected enterprise, providing complete visibility and exhaustive control over every class of connected device and system. The Ordr Systems Control Engine is purpose-built to fully map the device flow genome at massive scale, to continuously inspect, classify and baseline the behavior of every device. Ordr's architecture is unique in its ability to process enormous quantities of data in real-time, using sophisticated AI to deliver closed-loop security, automatically generating and implementing policies by integrating with existing multi-vendor network and security infrastructure. Founded in November 2015, Ordr is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information visit: www.ordr.net

