Ordr Raises $27.5 Million Series B Funding Round Led by Battery Ventures to Deliver Proactive Protection for the Hyper-Connected Enterprise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in proactive protection for the hyper-connected enterprise, today announced it has closed a $27.5 million Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures, with additional participation from existing investors Wing Venture Capital, 1011 Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. The investment will further Ordr's leadership position as an innovative and accessible solution for regulating and securing every class of network-connected device, giving enterprises the power to more effectively protect their environments. Battery Ventures General Partner Dharmesh Thakker will join the Ordr board of directors.

The explosion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the enterprise—spawned by companies' broader drive toward digital transformation—has delivered many business benefits, but has also created new security vulnerabilities and a broader attack surface for potential bad actors. Gartner expects the total installed base of IoT devices across business spending centers to reach roughly 20.4 billion by 2020. What's more, "twenty percent of organizations say they've held back from deploying IoT due to security concerns," says Johna Till Johnson, CEO of Nemertes Research. "Yet Nemertes' data show that companies generate on average $2.5 million in new revenue, $1.25 million in saved costs, and 36% in business process improvement per successful IoT project—indicating that it's worth the effort to surmount these security concerns."

Ordr will use the new investment to aggressively expand its go-to-market activities worldwide, including growing its enterprise sales teams and recruiting top-tier partners. The company will also raise market awareness of its unique touchless approach to proactive security within the enterprise, and to accelerate the ongoing development of the Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE). Ordr's technology fully maps every device across the enterprise, using machine learning to completely and continuously inspect and baseline the behavior of every connected device.

Today, most enterprises aren't properly regulating all of the connected devices they're using—and may not even be aware many of them exist. Ordr uses its comprehensive understanding of device behavior to automatically generate policies to protect these devices and other critical enterprise assets.

"It's becoming increasingly critical that enterprises properly protect network-connected devices, and the network itself, from potentially nefarious activity," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "For far too long, these organizations have been in a reactive mode, using tools that provide only basic visibility, responding to device vulnerabilities as they are discovered. In our view, enterprises must be proactive, ensuring that their most mission-critical assets and business functions are always protected."

"The number of devices connecting to enterprise networks will increase exponentially in the coming years, posing a clear risk to critical assets," said Battery's Dharmesh Thakker. "We believe Ordr is uniquely positioned to secure these assets proactively, compared with other solutions that are more reactive and only identify problems after they happen. Ordr's approach has been validated by its rapid adoption by leading enterprises worldwide. We are excited to partner with the top-notch Ordr management team and assist with the company's further growth and innovation."

Thakker added that Ordr's management team has deep experience in networking and network security: CEO Murphy, the company co-founders Gnanaprakasam Pandian and Sheausong Yang, and company Chairman Dominic Orr recently held senior leadership roles at Aruba Networks.

The Ordr solution has been adopted by enterprise organizations in multiple industries across the globe, driving nearly 1,000% growth in annual recurring revenue and a more than 400% increase in enterprise customers over the past 12 months.

About Ordr

Ordr is delivering truly proactive protection for the hyper-connected enterprise, providing complete visibility and exhaustive control over every class of connected device and system. The Ordr Systems Control Engine is purpose-built to fully map the device flow genome at massive scale, to continuously inspect, classify and baseline the behavior of every device. Ordr's architecture is unique in its ability to process enormous quantities of data in real-time, using sophisticated AI to deliver closed-loop security, automatically generating and implementing policies by integrating with existing multi-vendor network and security infrastructure. Founded in November 2015, Ordr is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information visit: www.ordr.net

SOURCE Ordr

Related Links

http://www.ordr.net

