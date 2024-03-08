Ordr to Highlight Healthcare Asset Intelligence Best Practices at HIMSS 2024

Industry Leaders from Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and El Camino Health to Share Lessons Learned from Years of Protecting Healthcare Facilities, Detailing Need for a Whole Hospital Approach to Cybersecurity

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in AI-powered asset intelligence, today announced the details of its participation at HIMSS 2024 , taking place from March 11-15, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

At this year's edition of the annual HIMSS Global Health Conference & Convention, Ordr and several marquee customers will take the stage to highlight some of the biggest cybersecurity issues facing the healthcare industry. In a series of presentations with healthcare cybersecurity executives from Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and El Camino Health, best practices for identifying and protecting connected assets throughout a healthcare facility will be discussed, leaving the audience with actionable insights that can be applied to their own networks and operations.

Ordr will also demonstrate its AI-powered asset intelligence platform at Booth #1623 in the Cybersecurity Command Center.

Ordr will present the following speaking sessions at HIMSS:

Lessons From the Trenches: Securing Medical and IoT/Operational Technology Devices

● Speakers : Keith Whitby, Division Chair, HTM, Mayo Clinic

Keith Duemling, Senior Director, Cybersecurity Technology Protection, Cleveland Clinic

Jim Hyman, CEO, Ordr ● When : Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 2:30 - 3:30 pm EST ● Where : Room W304E, Orange County Convention Center ● About : The explosion of connected healthcare assets, along with the rise of cyberattacks, have highlighted the need for healthcare systems to take control of what's on their network. These assets—ranging from medical devices for patient care to Internet of Things/Operational Technology (IoT and OT) devices such as HVAC and elevator control systems for hospital operations—increase the attack surface. The stakes—patient safety—are significant. But what does a successful medical and healthcare device cybersecurity program look like? Where do you start? Who owns the program? What is the process to gain complete inventory and security of every connected device in the hospital?

This panel will offer perspectives from two unique stakeholders in the healthcare organization—HTM and cybersecurity—who will share lessons from the trenches of their connected asset security journey. The session will share best practices across people, process and technology for building a successful medical and healthcare device security program. It will focus on the importance of enabling collaboration between HTM and cybersecurity teams, and also explore the approach to expand cybersecurity beyond visibility and security of medical devices for a "whole hospital" approach.

Simplifying the Zero Trust Journey in Healthcare

● Speakers : Larry Smith, Manager, Cybersecurity Architecture and Engineering, El Camino Health

Ben Stock, Director of Healthcare Product Development, Ordr ● When : Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 4:00 - 5:00 pm EST ● Where : Room W304E, Orange County Convention Center ● About : A Zero Trust security approach shifts security teams from a castle and moat security model to one where users, devices, workloads and systems are "untrusted" and considered a potential threat vector. Zero Trust as a strategy and an architectural approach is being embraced by many organizations, including those in healthcare. But many healthcare organizations struggle with where to start.

Zero Trust is a great approach to apply to connected assets in healthcare. Because the medical and IoT devices used in healthcare act in a deterministic manner, they behave the same way every time. An infusion pump or MRI behaves in a certain way, because of its function. By baselining normal behavior for a device, you can implement segmentation policies to allow it to behave the way it is supposed to, while blocking everything else.

In this session, learn how to simplify your Zero Trust journey in healthcare, starting with discovering and classifying assets in the network, baselining device communications, and defining the appropriate policies. Explore Zero Trust use cases for connected devices, such as segmenting devices with outdated operating systems, delivering cost avoidance and security benefits.

What's On Your Network? Securing the Whole Hospital

● Speaker: Wes Wright, Chief Healthcare Officer, Ordr ● When: Tuesday March 12, 2024, from 11:15 - 11:35 am EST ● Where: Cybersecurity Command Center, Theater B, Hall A, Booth #1601, OrangeCounty Convention Center ● About: You can't protect what you can't see. Asset visibility and context can help teams optimize patching efforts, address compliance, and accelerate incident response. But it is a struggle for many organizations. Why? Wes Wright, Ordr Chief Healthcare Officer, will discuss considerations for "whole hospital" asset visibility and security.

Ordr will also host a happy hour event on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm EST at The Hampton Social in Orlando, FL. To sign up for this healthcare security networking event, click here .

For more information on Ordr and its activities at HIMSS 2024, and how you can meet with the on-site Ordr executives, please click here .

About Ordr

Ordr addresses the entire asset management journey—from visibility and risk-based vulnerability management to advanced threat detection and Zero Trust segmentation. By utilizing unified data discovery methods, combined with AI/ML analytics, Ordr effectively eliminates asset noise, prioritizes the top exposure to the organization, and delivers rapid threat containment using automated actions. Trusted by global enterprises across various sectors, Ordr improves security hygiene, expedites incident response, and facilitates Zero Trust initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on X and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Ordr