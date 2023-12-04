Ordr to Speak at the 2023 Jefferies Cybersecurity Summit

CEO Jim Hyman to Share Observations on Why Full Network and Device Visibility is Critical to Achieve Comprehensive, Environment-Wide Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in connected device security, today announced that the company's CEO, Jim Hyman, will be speaking in a panel discussion on the topic of "Network Observability Beyond The Firewall" at the upcoming Jefferies Cybersecurity Summit.

The Summit, which will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in San Francisco, CA, brings together some of today's leading minds in cybersecurity with institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors. Attendees will discuss industry-wide issues and solutions.

What : "Network Observability Beyond The Firewall" panel discussion



Who : Jim Hyman, CEO of Ordr

Mohamad Waqas, CTO of Armis

Matt Stump, SVP Engineering of SecurityScorecard

Prakash Panjwani, CEO of Watchguard



When : 10:40 am PST



Where : 2023 Jefferies Cybersecurity Summit, San Francisco, CA

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications, and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance, and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

