Ordr to Speak at the 2023 Jefferies Cybersecurity Summit

News provided by

Ordr

04 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

CEO Jim Hyman to Share Observations on Why Full Network and Device Visibility is Critical to Achieve Comprehensive, Environment-Wide Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in connected device security, today announced that the company's CEO, Jim Hyman, will be speaking in a panel discussion on the topic of "Network Observability Beyond The Firewall" at the upcoming Jefferies Cybersecurity Summit.

The Summit, which will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in San Francisco, CA, brings together some of today's leading minds in cybersecurity with institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors. Attendees will discuss industry-wide issues and solutions.

What:

"Network Observability Beyond The Firewall" panel discussion


Who

Jim Hyman, CEO of Ordr
Mohamad Waqas, CTO of Armis
Matt Stump, SVP Engineering of SecurityScorecard
Prakash Panjwani, CEO of Watchguard

When:     

10:40 am PST


Where:

2023 Jefferies Cybersecurity Summit, San Francisco, CA

To learn more about Ordr and how its platform can establish visibility and improve your organization's security posture, please visit: https://ordr.net/platform/.

About Ordr
Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications, and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance, and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ordr

Also from this source

Ordr Appoints Kevin Arsenault As Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Sales

Ordr Appoints Kevin Arsenault As Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Sales

Ordr, the leader in connected device security, today announced the appointment of Kevin Arsenault as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Kevin comes to Ordr ...
Ordr Announces Integration with ServiceNow Vulnerability Response

Ordr Announces Integration with ServiceNow Vulnerability Response

Ordr, the leader in connected device security, announced an integration with ServiceNow Vulnerability Response, expanding Ordr's existing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.