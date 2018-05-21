Oregon-Based Massage Envy Franchised Location receives Manager of the Year award

PORTLAND, Ore., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the leading provider of total body care services, has named Sunshine Fugit Manager of the Year from the Portland, Oregon region. Ms. Fugit oversees six Massage Envy franchised locations throughout Oregon, including Keizer Station, Sherwood, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Mall205 and Lloyd Center.

From a group of more than 1,180 franchise locations in 49 states, Ms. Fugit was chosen for her professionalism, exceptional client care and devotion to wellness. Ms. Fugit received the award at Massage Envy's National Franchise Conference on April 24.

Ms. Fugit has worked with various franchised locations across the Massage Envy brand for over ten years and has been in a managerial role for over six. Ms. Fugit has an innate ability to digest innovative ideas, make them her own, and then move to operationalize. Always happy to help, Ms. Fugit is often called upon by different franchisees to help with complex situations or assist new franchisees.

"Ms Fugit has a deeply held commitment to helping clients live their best lives and do more of what they love," said Laszlo Szalvay, franchisee of the six Oregon based franchised locations that Sunshine oversees. "She not only takes great care of our members and guests, but also of our exceptional therapists and estheticians."

The Manager of the Year award is part of the brand's commitment to support franchised location managers in answering the growing demand for total body care.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, through its franchised locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skincare services, and proprietary assisted stretching service, Total Body Stretch. The Massage Envy franchise system is, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to over 1.65 million members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,180 franchised locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Twitter @MassageEnvy and Facebook www.facebook.com/MassageEnvy.

