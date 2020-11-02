Oregon College Savings Plan Announces Multiyear Scholarship for Underrepresented and Diverse Students up to $25,000

The scholarship allows Oregon College Savings Plan to advance our commitment to sparking change & encouraging diversity. Tweet this

"In a time of economic stress and inequity, Treasury's 'Diversity in Leadership Scholarship' acknowledges the need for higher education to be more accessible and inclusive to all," said Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. "We see this scholarship as a vital investment in Oregon's future, making it easier for students typically underrepresented in higher education institutions to pursue their dreams."

"This scholarship allows the Oregon College Savings Plan to advance our commitment to sparking change and encouraging diversity," said Michael Parker, Executive Director for the Oregon Treasury Savings Network. "As more graduating seniors are considering staying closer to home because of stretched financial resources and COVID, we want to remove financial obstacles for regional students from all backgrounds, and increase access to a quality and affordable education right here in Oregon."

Students that meet eligibility criteria will be given the opportunity to share their personal statements and background during the application process. Additionally, scholarship recipients interested in a career in public policy, public finance, or a related field will be offered an interview for Oregon State Treasury's Straub Fellowship during their junior and senior years.

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored higher education savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be opened by just about anyone—parents, family, friends, even future students.

Contact:

Kasey Krifka, [email protected], 503-431-7976

SOURCE Oregon College Savings Plan

