Oregon Selects ICF for New $23 Million Disaster Recovery Contract

News provided by

ICF

31 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

Company Managing State's First HUD-funded Wildfire Home Recovery Efforts

RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new contract to provide technology-enabled disaster management and program implementation services to support wildfire recovery efforts. The contract has a value of $23 million and a term of 64 months, including a 16-month base and four one-year option periods.

ICF will manage the state's first-ever federally funded housing recovery programs designed to move wildfire survivors into safer, more energy efficient and resilient homes and will support infrastructure, planning and economic development initiatives. The company will leverage its proprietary cloud-based technology solutions, disasTRAX®, to help the state distribute $341 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding in a fast, equitable and complaint manner.

ICF will also support the development of Oregon's statewide grant management system through its customizable data visualization system, Waypoint™, to expedite environmental reviews.

"We are committed to partnering with state and local officials to deliver safe, affordable and resilient housing to survivors of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires, which was the largest housing disaster in recent Oregon history," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We will bring our decades of hands-on experience managing billions in U.S. government grants and successfully supporting large-scale disaster recovery programs to the contract and work alongside our local partners to build community resilience against future events."

ICF's disaster recovery and resilience experts will work alongside local Oregon staff to guide applicants through the entire grant process—from intake and eligibility reviews, to completing initial damage assessments and applicant documentation, through construction and closeout—to help Oregonians, especially the most vulnerable, get into safe, resilient and energy efficient housing.

An established leader in disaster recovery, ICF has been on the ground for nearly every major natural disaster in recent U.S. history with a stellar track record for completing complex projects on time and without errors. For decades, ICF has successfully supported recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, Louisiana, Texas, New Jersey, New York, Georgia and more. With over 20 years of partnership with HUD and the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), ICF's community-based teams have processed hundreds of thousands of applications and compliantly distributed over $12 billion to property owners.

Read more about ICF's disaster management services and enterprise technology solutions.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke[email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Also from this source

ICF Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ICF Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, will release its third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 2, 2023,...
U.S. Department of the Interior Awards ICF New $30 Million Ceiling Workforce Modernization BPA

U.S. Department of the Interior Awards ICF New $30 Million Ceiling Workforce Modernization BPA

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a new single-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.