Oregon Selects ICF for New $23 Million Disaster Recovery Contract

RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new contract to provide technology-enabled disaster management and program implementation services to support wildfire recovery efforts. The contract has a value of $23 million and a term of 64 months, including a 16-month base and four one-year option periods.

ICF will manage the state's first-ever federally funded housing recovery programs designed to move wildfire survivors into safer, more energy efficient and resilient homes and will support infrastructure, planning and economic development initiatives. The company will leverage its proprietary cloud-based technology solutions, disasTRAX®, to help the state distribute $341 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding in a fast, equitable and complaint manner.

ICF will also support the development of Oregon's statewide grant management system through its customizable data visualization system, Waypoint™, to expedite environmental reviews.

"We are committed to partnering with state and local officials to deliver safe, affordable and resilient housing to survivors of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires, which was the largest housing disaster in recent Oregon history," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We will bring our decades of hands-on experience managing billions in U.S. government grants and successfully supporting large-scale disaster recovery programs to the contract and work alongside our local partners to build community resilience against future events."

ICF's disaster recovery and resilience experts will work alongside local Oregon staff to guide applicants through the entire grant process—from intake and eligibility reviews, to completing initial damage assessments and applicant documentation, through construction and closeout—to help Oregonians, especially the most vulnerable, get into safe, resilient and energy efficient housing.

An established leader in disaster recovery, ICF has been on the ground for nearly every major natural disaster in recent U.S. history with a stellar track record for completing complex projects on time and without errors. For decades, ICF has successfully supported recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, Louisiana, Texas, New Jersey, New York, Georgia and more. With over 20 years of partnership with HUD and the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA), ICF's community-based teams have processed hundreds of thousands of applications and compliantly distributed over $12 billion to property owners.

