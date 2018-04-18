Oregon Surgical Institute to Implement Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions Outpatient Program

WARSAW, Ind., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced an agreement with Oregon Surgical Institute, a new ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Beaverton, Ore., to implement the Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions Outpatient Program. Oregon Surgical Institute, a joint venture between Regent Surgical Health and West End Surgical, LLC, is designed specifically to treat complex cases and procedures focused on total joint replacement and spine disorders.

As part of the Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions Outpatient Program, Oregon Surgical Institute will implement Consulting Services, a suite of technologies that assist institutions in improving their bottom lines and quality of care, and HealthLoop, a technology platform that engages patients at home before their admission and after discharge to continuously guide, educate and assess the status of their recovery. Together, these services better connect healthcare professionals with their patients, delivering efficiencies and cost savings.

"We're excited to implement the Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions Outpatient Program at Oregon Surgical Institute's new ambulatory surgery center," said David Nolan, Zimmer Biomet Group President, Biologics, Extremities, Sports Medicine, Surgical, Trauma, Foot and Ankle, Office Based Technologies and Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions. "We are witnessing a shift in the healthcare marketplace as additional ASCs are developed across the country. Zimmer Biomet is dedicated to providing offerings that support the needs of these outpatient surgery centers."

Robust outpatient platforms are pertinent in response to an increasing need for more efficient patient care and growth in today's changing healthcare landscape. ASCs provide value to patients as these facilities allow patients to undergo outpatient procedures quickly and efficiently without extended hospital stays, therefore reducing hospital costs, enhancing patient experiences and overall patient satisfaction with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.

"Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions Outpatient Program offerings match what is needed for efficiencies in outpatient surgery," said Chris Stine, Director of Bundled Payments at Regent Surgical Health. "By improving efficiencies and patient outcomes, we will continue to advance our efforts in building an outpatient center of excellence that enhances quality of care and lowers cost of care while driving procedures from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers."

Since its debut in July 2016, Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions continues to gain momentum in both inpatient and outpatient facilities as these institutions shift to value-based healthcare models and further focus on providing excellent patient outcomes, while maximizing procedural and cost efficiencies across the entire episode of care.

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopaedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

About Regent Surgical Health

Regent Surgical Health is among the nation's leading surgery center management and development companies, and the most experienced company offering physician/hospital ASC joint venture partnerships. Regent has an unmatched record for delivering sustainable profitability while enabling physician partners to maintain clinical autonomy and financial control. The company invests capital side-by-side with hospital and physician partners, and firmly believes the by-product of excellent care and efficiency is financial success.

To learn more about Regent and other physician/hospital alliance opportunities, visit www.regentsurgicalhealth.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see our periodic reports filed with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be set forth in our periodic reports. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since, while management believes the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

